Teys Rockhampton is building a new research and development facility on site
Teys Rockhampton is building a new research and development facility on site
Council praises Teys' commitment to research and development

JANN HOULEY
29th May 2019 12:10 AM


ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has approved another step toward the development of a new $8million research and development facility at the Lakes Creek Rd meatworks on Tuesday .

Councillors bid "kudos” to Teys Rockhampton for fighting for a life-sized laboratory which will demonstrate the region's world class quality assurance to locals and international customers.

The 780sqm extension to Teys Rockhampton's existing chiller and marshalling area will divert a small number of carcasses to be trialled by new equipment.

The Morning Bulletin previously reported the first commercial prototype of the Dual X-Ray Absorptiometry machine was introduced to the world during Beef 2018.

The extension is expected to have minimal impact on the existing plant and the Lakes Creek precinct as a whole, but the council's planning and regulatory committee noted it spans the overland flow path above the area's flood levels.

The proposed building will be constructed on a suspended slab which is expected to mitigate flooding to neighbours except in the event of a 39 per cent annual exceedance probability event.

This could increase neighbours' level by 5mm, which is not anticipated to create a significant or adverse impact.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

