Council praises Teys' commitment to research and development
ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has approved another step toward the development of a new $8million research and development facility at the Lakes Creek Rd meatworks on Tuesday .
Councillors bid "kudos” to Teys Rockhampton for fighting for a life-sized laboratory which will demonstrate the region's world class quality assurance to locals and international customers.
The 780sqm extension to Teys Rockhampton's existing chiller and marshalling area will divert a small number of carcasses to be trialled by new equipment.
The Morning Bulletin previously reported the first commercial prototype of the Dual X-Ray Absorptiometry machine was introduced to the world during Beef 2018.
The extension is expected to have minimal impact on the existing plant and the Lakes Creek precinct as a whole, but the council's planning and regulatory committee noted it spans the overland flow path above the area's flood levels.
The proposed building will be constructed on a suspended slab which is expected to mitigate flooding to neighbours except in the event of a 39 per cent annual exceedance probability event.
This could increase neighbours' level by 5mm, which is not anticipated to create a significant or adverse impact.