Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council proposes staggered finish times at busy Rocky school

Frenchville State School in Frenchville.
Frenchville State School in Frenchville. Contributed.
Michelle Gately
by

A CHILD'S close call with a car running a red light was the latest in a long list of concerns among a school community plagued by intense traffic congestion.

Although the issue had been on Rockhampton Regional Council's radar for some time, this was the complaint which prompted an official report on road safety around Frenchville State School, one of the largest primary schools in the city.

The student body has grown from 865 in 2011 to 1026 currently enrolled, which has only increased the school pick-up and drop-off woes.

Councillors were today handed a report which outlined the congestion in the set-down facility near the intersection of Beasley Rd and Frenchville St.

In investigating the report, officers saw queues extending along Frenchville Rd as far as 200m, with cars beginning to queue from 2.30pm.

In a bid to ease the pressure, councillors today approved several measures aimed at keeping the traffic flowing.

Acting Mayor Councillor Tony Williams said despite investments in infrastructure, a whole-of-community approach was needed to fix the problem.

"The measures we are looking at include changes to line marking on Geordie St, phasing the traffic lights at the intersection of Beasley St and Frenchville Rd and working with the school and Education Queensland to discuss potential staggered finishing times and future planning,” he said.

"Council takes the safety of everyone in our region extremely seriously and that's why we've already invested in infrastructure and carried out inspections on site. But we can, and are, looking to do more.”

Councillors were told staggered finishing times had worked well in other schools of similar sizes and Cr Williams said it was something council would urge the school to consider trialling.

The report presented to councillors concluded closer negotiation with Education Queensland was required to prevent further traffic congestion as the school continues to grow.

Topics:  frenchville state school rockhampton regional council tony williams traffic problems

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
JUST WEIR-D: Premier accused of $500m mistake

premium_icon JUST WEIR-D: Premier accused of $500m mistake

A SINGLE “failed wet season” could see Queenslanders fork out $500 million they don’t need to after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk refused an offer from the...

Pickering riding high after memorable year on track

Jeremy Pickering has capped a great year by being named the Rockhampton Motocross Club's most improved senior for 2017.

"I do love the competition and the adrenalin rush.”

Hockey backflip: Council scraps Parkhurst precinct plans

Hockey field during the floods earlier this year.

The decision has major implications for several sports in the region

Milestone moment for Rocky riverbank $36m redevelopment

Rockhampton Riverbank Re-development.

Opening comes at perfect time for local residents and CBD traders.

Local Partners