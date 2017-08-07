28°
Major expansion plans for Rocky quarry given green light

Michelle Gately
| 7th Aug 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:29 AM
A Yeppoon Rd quarry has applied to Rockhampton Regional Council to extend the site's extraction area.
A ROCKHAMPTON quarry has been given the green light to expand its operations, extracting hundreds of thousands of tonnes of rock annually.

Expiration of the previous approvals proved the perfect opportunity for a Yeppoon Rd quarry to apply to Rockhampton Regional Council for the existing mine extract area to increase by over 18 ha.

According to a report presented in a council committee meeting on Tuesday, the whole Norman Gardens site was originally included in the Extractive Industry Zone.

This allowed extraction of aggregate quality rock to be done without the need for council approval.

The proposal covered the extension and a portion of land where these original approvals had lapsed.

Although the application proposed an 18.75ha expansion within the 66.79ha site, production is set to remain unchanged at roughly 240,000 tonnes per annum.

The quarry would have a maximum output of 315,000 tonnes annually.

"Onsite activities will include periodic blasting, mechanical extraction of quarry material and transportation of quarried material to the onsite crushing and screening plant and stockpiling of products," the report stated.

"Material is subsequently taken off site by road transport trucks via Yeppoon Rd."

During the application's public consultation period, concerns were raised about the impact of dust, noise and traffic on nearby homes in Norman Gardens estates.

However, council investigations concluded an expansion within the site wouldn't have a greater impact than current operations.

Additionally, the quarry won't be blasting during weekends.

The extension was given preliminary conditional approval, with the application still subject to a final decision at the general council meeting Tuesday.

Topics:  council norman gardens quarry rockhampton rockhampton regional council

Local Partners

