Council raises serious concerns about Ring Road project

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has raised questions about the Rockhampton Ring Road, querying the benefits and impacts of the $1 billion dollar project.

A Rockhampton Ring Road benefits and impact report was tabled at the council meeting this week, as requested by council, with the Department of Transport and Main Roads answering questions on the road network, land use planning and community.

The project involves the road travelling from the Capricorn Hwy in Gracemere, west of Rockhampton, crossing the Fitzroy River and connecting back into the Bruce Hwy at the Yeppoon Rd intersection.

The new road is to be built to a 1 in 100 year flood immunity through the bridges and embankment construction.

The ring road was an outcome of the 2009-2011 $5m Fitzroy River Floodplain and Road Planning Study.

DTMR conducted the $65 million planning project for the road in 2019-20.

The business case for the road construction project has been submitted to the Australian Government for approval and the project has progressed to the detailed design phase.

Jacobs SMEC Design Joint Venture has been appointed to deliver the detailed design.

BENEFITS

The report notes future residential growth is expected in the areas of Parkhurst and Gracemere and the ring road is expected to provide better connectivity to these areas.

It is hoped the ring road would take some pressure off the Alexandra St road corridor.

The report states the road would create more employment opportunities for residents as the commute from Parkhurst to Gracemere would be more viable.

The road would have linkages to the Bowen and Galilee Basins, increasing the attractiveness for “industrial investment and development”.

Another benefit of the road would be improved access to key facilities and infrastructure in South Rockhampton such as the airport, hospital, showgrounds, schools and the CBD.

It would also provide access to Alton Downs and Ridgelands and on the northside, the university and Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

It was also anticipated the new road would position the airport for current and future expansion of airfreight services and would provide better access for the Australian Defence Force and other allied forces for military training at the Western St barracks.

Congestion on the existing Neville Hewitt and Fitzroy River bridges, Yeppen roundabout and along Yaamba would also be reduced, which would therefore reduce travel time.

It would also create another point of access for emergency services, particularly when the two bridges in town are backed up with congestion or from traffic accidents.

Wandal is also expected to have increased passing traffic, which would have a positive effect on the commercial businesses in the area.

The significant economic benefits of the construction period are also mentioned.

BUSINESS LOSS CONCERNS

The ring road would redistribute heavy vehicles and traffic away from the Rockhampton City centre.

It is still expected long-haul heavy vehicle drivers would still have to stop in Rockhampton due to driver fatigue.

The location of Rockhampton makes the area a critical stop when travelling from south-east Queensland through to and beyond Rockhampton.

The council report notes business owners of accommodation providers and service stations have expressed concerns the ring road would be detrimental to their businesses.

It is detailed that given Mackay was a further 330km north, Emerald was 270km west and Gladstone 110km and required a deviation from the highway, it was expected the ring road would not have a significant impact on travel stop or accommodation decision of travellers.

COUNCIL CONCERNS

Council has raised concerns about the lack of details on intersection performance, particularly those that link with council roads, and the impacts to the council road network as a result of the project.

The report notes with the current level of information provided by DTMR, council officers are unable to definitely comment on the impacts of the ring road on the council road network and whether the road network will perform better with the ring road in place than without it.

Council officers have asked for a consistent model to be used across the business case and detailed design process as there have been two different ones previously.

More detail has been asked for on the proposed increase in traffic on the connections to the ring road and how DTMR proposes to mitigate these impacts.

Information is particularly sought on the level of service required on the local council legs of the intersections.

The Alexandra St intersection has beencriticised as council officers believe it may not be the most appropriate intersection configuration.

Considering the significant grade changes, heavy vehicle movements and intent for the ring road to be free-flowing, the Alexandra St intersection is inconsistent with that.

It is believed the intersection will create a delay on the ring road and cause significant acceleration and deceleration of heavy vehicles on the approach and departure of the road.

There are concerns this would also have a significant amenity and noise impacts on the surrounding residential areas.

The access to Dreamtime Cultural Centre is queried as the business case drawings appear to redirect the access up to Nuttall St, noting that Nuttall St isn’t a declared road, which would have a negative impact on the property.

The heavy vehicle routes in Rockhampton and Gracemere are not mentioned in the traffic modelling report and council would like to know DTMR’s intentions with the existing routes and the changes.

Flood diversions are also questioned and in the absence of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, where traffic would be diverted.

MOST AFFECTED STREETS

The council reports the changes, both positive and negative, are possible in the Wandal Rd, Lion Creek Rd, Graeme Acton Way, Western St, Jardine St, Hunter St and North St corridors on the southside.

On the northside, Norman Rd, Moores Creek Rd, Alexandra St, Farm St, Hollingsworth St, Haynes St and Glenmore Rd corridors would be most affected.

