Council refuses to buy ex-rifle range

The former Frenchville Rifle Range which the Department of Defence is looking to sell.

The former Frenchville Rifle Range which the Department of Defence is looking to sell. Contributed

A FORMER rifle range is being offloaded by the Department of Defence but as yet there have been no takers to buy it.

After the State Government declined to buy the land in Frenchville, the department approached Rockhampton Regional Council.

The council has also turned down the opportunity to own the extensive bushland block, once used as the Frenchville Rifle Range.

The site has a very high bushfire hazard rating, with steep terrain and no infrastructure, which would severely restrict any chance of future developments.

A report presented at the council meeting on Tuesday concluded the land posed no strategic value to the council, and managing such a large block would require costly resources for general upkeep.

Wild dogs and feral pigs, along with lantana and potentially other weeds, were also listed as likely issues.

The department has also advised there are potential unexploded ordnance issues. This is being investigated by the department and findings would form part of any sale.

Councillors voted in line with the officer's recommendation to refuse the sale.