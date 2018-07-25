Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The former Frenchville Rifle Range which the Department of Defence is looking to sell.
The former Frenchville Rifle Range which the Department of Defence is looking to sell. Contributed
Council News

Council refuses to buy ex-rifle range

Michelle Gately
by
25th Jul 2018 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER rifle range is being offloaded by the Department of Defence but as yet there have been no takers to buy it.

After the State Government declined to buy the land in Frenchville, the department approached Rockhampton Regional Council.

The council has also turned down the opportunity to own the extensive bushland block, once used as the Frenchville Rifle Range.

The site has a very high bushfire hazard rating, with steep terrain and no infrastructure, which would severely restrict any chance of future developments.

A report presented at the council meeting on Tuesday concluded the land posed no strategic value to the council, and managing such a large block would require costly resources for general upkeep.

Wild dogs and feral pigs, along with lantana and potentially other weeds, were also listed as likely issues.

The department has also advised there are potential unexploded ordnance issues. This is being investigated by the department and findings would form part of any sale.

Councillors voted in line with the officer's recommendation to refuse the sale.

frenchville rockhampton regional council tmbcouncil
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police on hunt for serial arsonist after biggest CQ fire yet

    Police on hunt for serial arsonist after biggest CQ fire yet

    News SUSPICIOUS fire sparks more investigation as police urge for help from public to catch a fire bug.

    Coast club's $50m plans for six-storey mega tourism hub

    premium_icon Coast club's $50m plans for six-storey mega tourism hub

    Breaking EXCITING project would provide 200+ jobs and $8.2m into economy

    Future of western rail questioned after Govt 'freight fail'

    premium_icon Future of western rail questioned after Govt 'freight fail'

    Politics GREGORY MP concerned for regional services after Aurizon pulls out

    'I could have died':Elderly CQ woman's terrifying dog attack

    premium_icon 'I could have died':Elderly CQ woman's terrifying dog attack

    News Mary Stokker was walking to get milk when up to 10 dogs attacked.

    Local Partners