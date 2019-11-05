Council reports good figures

L-R Scott Waters (GM Rockhampton Airport), Damon Morrison (Exec Coordinator for the Mayor's Office), Alicia Cutler (CFO), Margaret Strelow (Mayor), Evan Pardon (CEO), and Ross Cheesman (Deputy CEO).

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has presented its 2018/19 annual report which showed the financial position of the council had improved in recent years.

The report was presented to councillors on Tuesday for adoption following the approval of the auditor-general.

It says consistent small surpluses were allowing the council to reinvest back into community assets and reduce reliance on loans.

Significant capital projects completed in 2018/19 included construction, upgrade and renewal of roads, water and sewerage, Rockhampton Airport main runway resurface, Rockhampton Hockey redevelopment, Lakes Creek Rd landfill expansion, CBD cultural precinct, Cedric Archer Park wetlands and Kershaw Gardens.

Looking ahead, the report states the 19/20 budget has been restrained with a number of areas under pressure to keep costs within set targets.

“It is vitally important that our rate increases were kept low when many businesses in the community are doing it tough,” it says.

“The capital program sees a commitment to the new Art Gallery and South Rockhampton Flood Levee, both substantial projects that will provide many future opportunities for growth.”

At the end of the financial year, the council had $64.1 million in the bank with $18.1 million owing and almost $2.5 billion in assets.

Most of the income was from rates, levies and utility charges.

Council owed suppliers and employees $37 million and had borrowed $119 million.

The total operating revenue of Rockhampton Regional Council is $201.8 million including $79.3 million spent on employee benefits.

Council’s total income in 2018/19 was $236.6 million.

Rates, levies and utility charges made up 60.5 per cent of income for the past financial year.

A further 14 per cent of income was generated from grants and subsidies from state and federal governments and used to maintain and construct infrastructure and provide community development programs.

The three largest items of expenditure were employee benefits (35 per cent), materials and services (25 per cent), and depreciation and amortisation (23 per cent).

The report states council is a key employer in the region with a large workforce to deliver a diverse range of services to the community.

In accordance with council’s purchasing policy, preference is given to local businesses for funds spent on materials and services.

“As well as being a large employer in the community, it makes sound economic sense to keep our money circulating in the region for the benefit for all who live here,” the report states.