Council requests higher pay for mayor

ISAAC Regional Council will make another attempt to secure a full-time role for the region’s mayor.

In late 2018, the council submitted a formal request to the Local Council Remuneration and Discipline Tribunal, asking it to change the council from a category three to a new category and push the mayor’s role to full-time. The request was rejected.

Currently, the mayor’s role in Isaac is considered part-time, but the size of the region and the extent of Mayor Anne Baker’s commitments require her to work full-time.

At a meeting this week councillors voted for chief executive officer Garry Stevenson to write to the tribunal, once again requesting a category change for the council.

The move follows the Local Government Association of Queensland conference, at which Isaac and Central Highlands councils both made proposals that explored the benefits of changing the State Government’s funding methodology for some local councils.

IRC believes using census data on permanent residents leaves them at a disadvantage because they still have to provide services for FIFO workers.

Mr Stevenson said the remuneration tribunal had started its annual deliberations.

“I will be requesting recognition of the role of the mayor in like councils as full-time due to the large regional areas, demographic spread, community expectations and job demand as opposed to part-time as currently identified by the tribunal for category three councils,” he said.

IRC wanted support to request the State Government funding methodology which recognises the impact of non-resident workers on demand for essential services in service level planning.

In its 2018 submission, the council suggested category three councils be divided into two — A and B. Under the proposal, mayors from Isaac and the Central Highlands would be remunerated in line with category four mayors, but deputy mayors and councillors would remain paid at the category three level.

Mr Stevenson will make the submission on Monday, October 28.