Livingstone Council sell-off part of Mt Chalmers 'burden'

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council last week resolved to excise and sell part of Lot 3 of the 'old' Mount Chalmers School.

In 2014, the council acquired the former school site from the Queensland government.

Two entities have leased components, however, only one continues to occupy a section.

The council undertook an investigation into the future management of the site, considering a range of options including retaining the entire property and disposing of parts of the property.

The investigation revealed that the building assets are a significant burden on the council's existing budget to maintain.

'Old' Mount Chalmers State School Trinette Stevens

Costs associated with selling the previous Mount Chalmers School on open market total about $10,800 including survey and conveyancing costs, market valuation and sales and marketing.

During discussion over the sale last Tuesday, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said something had to get under way at the site.

"It is about realising that asset there to focus those funds into other areas," he said.

Councillor Glenda Mather moved the motion, and was seconded by councillor Nigel Hutton.

"We got a real serve in the (The Morning Bulletin's) SMS the other day about the untidiness and it's about time we did something about it," Cr Mather said.

The council will maintain ownership of the principal's residence sub-precinct and continue with the current tenure and partnership arrangements with the Mount Chalmers History Centre, in addition to retaining and maintaining the oval sub-precinct.

The Cenotaph (currently located on the 'old' school sub-precinct) will be retained and relocated to the principal's residence sub-precinct.