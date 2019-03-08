Menu
POPULAR: Taila Conway is one of the hundreds who have used the new carpark since it opened on Monday. Maddelin McCosker
Council responds to metered parking claims

Maddelin McCosker
8th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has quashed fears of a planned introduction of metered parking on the streets near the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Claims on social media surfaced this week after the opening of the Rockhampton Hospital carpark that paid parking would be introduced by the council.

The carpark opened on Monday morning and by midday was half full as eager locals swarmed to try out the $25million facility.

With a flat rate of $2 an hour, patients, visitors and other parkers will pay a maximum of $10 a day to park there, while staff rates were capped at $4 a day.

With the opening of the new carpark, locals were interested to see if metered parking would be introduced on the streets surrounding the hospital.

Rockhampton Regional Council chief executive Evan Pardon dismissed any suggestions that the council was considering paid parking at this time, telling The Morning Bulletin there were no plans to introduce paid parking.

Rockhampton Hospital carpark has 597 parks, with seven disabled parking spaces on each of the three floors.

