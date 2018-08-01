Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
View of the Ipswich CBD and the Icon Tower.
View of the Ipswich CBD and the Icon Tower. David Nielsen
Council News

Council responds to Miller over 'lease pressures'

Hayden Johnson
by
1st Aug 2018 12:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council has responded to concerns it "pressured" the State Government to lease its ICON Tower in the CBD.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller last week questioned Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni about whether the government was asked to lease floor space at the building.

Mr de Brenni said no "undue pressure" was applied, despite 10 government departments taking out leases at the building.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council said Ms Miller's claim about pressure was false.

The spokesman said the Icon Tower was fully leased by the Queensland Government.

"The benefit to the government was to consolidate all departments operating in Ipswich in the same building," he said.

"Prior to commencement of construction in December 201, the ICON Tower was sold for $93million. The building was completed in 2013. Since then, council had no further financial interest in ICON tower, nor does the council lease any floor space in the building."

Related Items

icon ipswich tower ipswich city council jo-ann miller mick de brenni
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Battle looms for Capricornia at next Federal election

    premium_icon Battle looms for Capricornia at next Federal election

    News One Nation's policies on coal-fired power stations, the economy, taxation and immigration are tapping into everyday Australia.

    One Nation MP says Capricornia is ready for change

    premium_icon One Nation MP says Capricornia is ready for change

    News "It's the people who work to pay the taxes to run this country.”

    Tropical bloom celebrates all things art and culture

    premium_icon Tropical bloom celebrates all things art and culture

    News THE Tropical Bloom Festival kicked off with a boom over the weekend

    Rocky business uses 3D to simplify property management

    premium_icon Rocky business uses 3D to simplify property management

    Technology They've received government funding for their game changing app.

    Local Partners