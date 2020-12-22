Council responds to Mount Morgan 4WD enthusiasts

The council said it would look at other areas for enthusiasts to use. Photo: Mark Spencer

The council said it would look at other areas for enthusiasts to use. Photo: Mark Spencer

Rockhampton Regional Council responded on Tuesday to the frustrations of four-wheel-drive enthusiasts about them being barred from the Mount Morgan No 7 Dam.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said the council was aware of the hobbyists’ disappointment, but “the fact of the matter is that recreational vehicles have never been allowed up there”.

“The land is state land classed as ‘Recreation’ and council is the trustee,” he said.

“Using a motor vehicle there is illegal unless approved by the Department of Resources under Section 52 of the Land Act. Council’s Local Laws also prohibit it.”

He said the council erected signs in the area prohibiting four-wheel-drives because they increased the risk posed to pedestrians and cyclists who used the area.

“We understand that recreational driving is popular, and that’s why as part of the Advance Mount Morgan Strategy we have a feasibility study planned for early next year to see which areas around Mount Morgan might be better suited to this,” Cr Fisher said.

“We know it’s something that a lot of people in Mount Morgan love and something people travel to Mount Morgan for. We want to work with the community to develop alternative areas for people to enjoy four wheel drive and dirt bike activities safely and legally.”

Sporting and Recreation Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the council would meet with interested parties early in 2021 to work through the disagreement.

“I’ve had discussions with a lot of people in Mount Morgan who are passionate about this issue, which is why I gave a commitment to them that council would talk to the community early next year and find a solution,” she said.