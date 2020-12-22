Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The council said it would look at other areas for enthusiasts to use. Photo: Mark Spencer
The council said it would look at other areas for enthusiasts to use. Photo: Mark Spencer
Motoring

Council responds to Mount Morgan 4WD enthusiasts

Timothy Cox
22nd Dec 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton Regional Council responded on Tuesday to the frustrations of four-wheel-drive enthusiasts about them being barred from the Mount Morgan No 7 Dam.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said the council was aware of the hobbyists’ disappointment, but “the fact of the matter is that recreational vehicles have never been allowed up there”.

“The land is state land classed as ‘Recreation’ and council is the trustee,” he said.

“Using a motor vehicle there is illegal unless approved by the Department of Resources under Section 52 of the Land Act. Council’s Local Laws also prohibit it.”

He said the council erected signs in the area prohibiting four-wheel-drives because they increased the risk posed to pedestrians and cyclists who used the area.

“We understand that recreational driving is popular, and that’s why as part of the Advance Mount Morgan Strategy we have a feasibility study planned for early next year to see which areas around Mount Morgan might be better suited to this,” Cr Fisher said.

“We know it’s something that a lot of people in Mount Morgan love and something people travel to Mount Morgan for. We want to work with the community to develop alternative areas for people to enjoy four wheel drive and dirt bike activities safely and legally.”

Sporting and Recreation Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the council would meet with interested parties early in 2021 to work through the disagreement.

“I’ve had discussions with a lot of people in Mount Morgan who are passionate about this issue, which is why I gave a commitment to them that council would talk to the community early next year and find a solution,” she said.

mount morgan no.7 dam rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    The best beach reads of 2020

    The best beach reads of 2020
    • 22nd Dec 2020 4:36 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLL: Vote for the best nail technician in Rocky, Cap Coast

        Premium Content POLL: Vote for the best nail technician in Rocky, Cap Coast

        Fashion & Beauty The voting will close at midday on Thursday December 24

        Tough decision to postpone Capricorn Film Festival

        Premium Content Tough decision to postpone Capricorn Film Festival

        Entertainment Festival founder and director Luke Graham made the decision on Tuesday.

        Wet, cooler Christmas forecast for CQ

        Premium Content Wet, cooler Christmas forecast for CQ

        Weather Daily totals of 100mm are possible in some areas.

        $736k claimed as QLD smashes recycling record

        Premium Content $736k claimed as QLD smashes recycling record

        News The Fitzroy region recycled 18 per cent more in 2020 than it did last year.