Council responds to residents' concerns over Upper Dawson Rd

Residents on Upper Dawson Rd are outraged at the number of reckless drivers abusing the road and lack of safety precautions in place. Maddelin McCosker

UPPER Dawson Rd residents have voiced their concerns for the safety of their street, outraged at reckless drivers treating it as a motorway.

Last Wednesday, The Morning Bulletin reported eyewitness accounts of what the road was like to live on and what safety measures were needed.

One reader said it was only a matter of time before one of the many near misses or accidents became a fatality.

Infrastructure committee chair Cr Tony Williams responded to the Upper Dawson Rd residents' concerns and said Rockhampton Regional Council was working hard to ensure the road was safe and that a balance was struck between those living there and those needing to use the road to reach other locations.

"Upper Dawson Rd is classed as an urban sub arterial road as opposed to a local road,” Cr Williams said.

"It has always been a major part of our network that carries traffic around the city and allows easy access to schools, hospitals and shopping precincts.

"A traffic safety analysis report presented to council in 2017 showed the volume of traffic was well within the road's capacity, that 85 per cent of vehicles were travelling at 58km/h or less, and that 60km/hr was an appropriate limit.

"What we've got to remember is that reducing the speed limit would affect the road's capacity, traffic flow and would result in drivers using smaller neighbouring local roads instead.

"The report made a number of recommendations, including improving sight distance at certain intersections and changing line markings, all of which were carried out by council.”

Cr Williams said the vast majority of reported accidents along Upper Dawson Rd over the past five years were due to driver error, including failure to give way, no headlights and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"While we have reviewed the traffic speeds and volumes regularly since that report, and there have been no significant changes, we are committed to working with our residents to ensure we can find the best possible solution for everyone's needs,” he said.

"Council will be passing on residents' suggestions of speed cameras to QPS and of Gladstone Rd traffic light synchronisation to TMR.

"We would also encourage residents to report any accidents or speeding incidents to the police to ensure the various agencies involved can make decisions based on the most accurate data possible.

"We will also be conducting another traffic review on Upper Dawson Rd in the next few months, which will investigate potential intersection upgrades and safety improvements. Council will also monitor traffic once the new Aldi development is built.

"Council will continue to work with residents and other agencies and monitor data so that Upper Dawson Rd can serve its dual purpose as effectively and as safely as possible.”

Division Six councillor Drew Wickerson said he had lived on Upper Dawson Rd for nearly 30 years and was aware the poor driving behaviours of some motorists could cause a risk to residents entering or leaving their property.

"I am sure behaviours such as excessive speed, tail-gating and impatience have caused some very close calls,” Cr Wickerson said.

"Following discussions with a number of local residents, I have contacted senior officers of QPS to request more frequent monitoring of traffic speed along Upper Dawson Rd.

"This has already proved highly effective to modify driver behaviour around school drop-off and pick-up times.

"On a number of occasions, mostly at night, I have noted vehicles travelling at extremely excessive speed.

"This obviously increases the risk to other motorists and continued action is needed to deter such behaviours. I look forward to results of the traffic review of Upper Dawson Rd.”