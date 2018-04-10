Council reveal details about secret playground at Kershaw

Artist's impressions of the central precinct of the redeveloped Kershaw Gardens.

ROCKHAMPTON'S newest playground has been unveiled - and it has an honorary name.

Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow spoke about Kershaw Gardens in the ordinary council meeting to pass the motion of the new 'climbing ball' in the playground.

Cr Strelow put forward the name Wyatt's Wonder Web, after Livingstone Shire Councillor and former Rockhampton City Council Parks and Gardens boss Tom Wyatt.

She said the move was "to honour the extraordinary work of Tom Wyatt, to honour his role in Kershaw Gardens.”.

Mr Wyatt was the one who pushed for Kershaw Gardens to be built and revitalised.

"It is appropriate that we recognise the work that he did,” Cr Strelow said.

"In that we could take a difficult site, being a landfill.”

Councillor Ellen Smith seconded the motion.

"I think it is a wonderful idea,” she said.

It is understood the playground sphere has been specially designed and customised.

"It is a first of its kind in the world - the ball,” Cr Strelow said.

"What we have built is really quite extraordinary.”

The redevelopment of the site has been funded with $5 million from the State Government's Building our Regions funding program.

Kershaw Gardens was destroyed by the wrath of Cyclone Marcia in 2015.

Previous reports to The Morning Bulletin have detailed the attraction will also feature a monorail, flying foxes, swings, timber play towers, stone maze block, picnic shelters, new amenities and free Wi-Fi.

A wet play area and new play equipment equipment and a monorail are also planned.

The redevelopment was expected to be completed by mid-2018.

Tom Wyatt was unable to be contacted this morning.