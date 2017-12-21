Council reveals major plan to transform Mt Morgan

The eligible areas where businesses can take advantage of the new scheme in Mount Morgan.

Contributed

BUSINESSES in Mount Morgan will soon have an opportunity to transform their shop fronts to "jazz up” their historic streets.

In the last ordinary council meeting for the year, Rockhampton Regional Council's Façade Improvement Scheme was unanimously moved by councillors to be extended into Morgan St.

Successful makeovers have already been made to Rockhampton's CBD streets as part of the trial scheme to improve the shared public space.

Contributed

Mayor of Rockhampton Region Margaret Strelow said she was thrilled to see the scheme extended after the successful trial in Rocky.

"The scheme encourages building owners to invest in their properties, with a portion of the renovation cost covered by council,” she said.

As part of the Façade Improvement Scheme, business owners can apply for an amount of funding depending on their front metreage of the property.

Contributed

Council's contribution must be at least matched by the business owner to complete works.

Cr Strelow said she was looking forward to watching Mount Morgan streets transform, approving additional funding of $25,000 to make it happen.

"The makeovers we have seen in Rockhampton already are incredible, and I am really looking forward to watching Morgan Street transform as well.”

Cr Strelow said it was always council's intention to extend the scheme into Mount Morgan.

Allan Reinikka ROK161117astrelow

"The buildings may be private buildings, but those façades are part of our shared public space which means the improvements will benefit us all,” she said.

To speed works up, the proposal also suggested the deadline for completion be shortened from six months to three months as some approved applicants had "dragged the chain”.

Councillors approved this amendment as officers said this meant keen businesses weren't missing out on funding they were committed to start.

Cr Cherie Rutherford, who moved the motion at council, said the extension was coming at the perfect time.

"Through Works for Queensland and the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Programme, nearly $2m has been spent on Mount Morgan's street scape,” she said.

"It's so exciting to see. When you add the façade improvements on top of this, the changes to Mount Morgan's main street will create a beautiful environment for residents, visitors and businesses.”

Contributed

Eligible works for façade improvements included new lighting, exterior walls, windows, doors, store front, entranceways, signage, awnings, exterior architectural and artistic features.

Other improvements included landscaping, façade painting, removal of cladding and reinstatement of lost elements.