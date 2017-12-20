Council reveals update to Rocky's beloved backyard

EXCITING TIMES: Kershaw Gardens works are well under way and due to be completed by May 2018.

BUSTLING tradies were hard at work yesterday at Rockhampton's evolving attraction set to boost the region's tourism.

Although the exciting elements of the Kershaw Gardens redevelopment weren't yet visible, Rockhampton Regional Council says the works were running on schedule.

The $5m development, funded by the State Government's Building our Regions funding program, is set reignite Rocky's centre after being devastated in 2015 by Cyclone Marcia.

The recreational space will be unlike any other in Central Queensland, fitted out with a wet play area and miniature Fitzroy River.

Created by Rockhampton Regional Parks officers, the river will mirror the water currents of the real thing and it even have it's own barrage.

Majority of the construction work completed included civil underground works for water, power, sewerage and in-ground irrigation.

Council reported the footings for all structures were now complete and frames have been constructed for the amenities block, plant room and shelters.

The attraction will also feature a monorail, flying foxes, swings, timber play towers, stone maze block, picnic shelters, new amenities and free Wi-Fi.

A wet play area and new play equipment equipment will begin to take shape above ground from late February next year, followed by construction of the monorail in late March.

The redevelopment should be completed by May 2018.