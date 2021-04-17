Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Construction on the new Emu Park Community Arts Centre is underway. (Left) Brittany Lauga and (Right) Andy Ireland Pic: Lachlan Berlin
Construction on the new Emu Park Community Arts Centre is underway. (Left) Brittany Lauga and (Right) Andy Ireland Pic: Lachlan Berlin
News

Council reveals when Emu Park gallery will be complete

Lachlan Berlin
17th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Construction of a new community arts centre on the Capricorn Coast is well underway, after years of discussion and planning.

The Emu Park Community Arts Centre is expected to open in late June, weather permitting, and Livingstone Shire Mayor Andy Ireland said it would be a vibrant new premises for local and regional art communities, and could host travelling exhibitions.

“It was one of those projects that unfortunately, met a little bit of resistance to start with, but I think that now that it’s coming out of the ground and looking as good as it is, that will just dissipate,” Cr Ireland said.

“I think we’re in for a wonderful facility here.”

He said the council got $1.1 million in funding from the Works for Queensland program, on top of a $200,000 spend from the council.

“We acknowledge it’s taken us some time to get where we are now but again thanks to Griffin Builders because they’re also doing the art gallery for us at Yeppoon as well,” Cr Ireland said.

Healthy and Inclusive Community councillor Pat Eastwood said the new gallery was expected to help grow the arts community, promote wellbeing, increase tourism and stimulate the local economy.

“The new space will also provide resources and programs for educational groups, allow artworks to be experienced outside of screens, act as a source of inspiration, and influence how we see the world,” Cr Eastwood said.

He said there were a few hiccups and monetary problems to start with, but this would be a great facility for years to come.

Labor Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the State Government contributed to the construction as part of the Works for Queensland program.

“I know a lot of you have been following it for a number of years and have really seen the need for this in Emu Park,” Ms Lauga said to a public address on April 15.

“We know that art galleries are not just about art, they are more than that.

“They’re about critical thought and challenging your mind and your experiences.

“When you go to a new town to visit, the first thing you look at is there an art gallery? Is there a museum to go to? What are the attractions I can really go and visit and enjoy and experience in those towns?”

Project manager Robert Richie said the project has been three to four years in the planning.

Past president of the art gallery Noel Brady said the development said a lot about the culture of the community at large.

Construction on the new Emu Park Community Arts Centre is underway. Pic: Lachlan Berlin
Construction on the new Emu Park Community Arts Centre is underway. Pic: Lachlan Berlin
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 5 Capras women to watch in Round 2 clash in Rocky

        Premium Content NAMED: 5 Capras women to watch in Round 2 clash in Rocky

        Rugby League Action aplenty at Rockhampton’s Browne Park, with five Capras teams in action on Saturday.

        Yeppoon protest against Clive Palmer’s CQ coal mine

        Premium Content Yeppoon protest against Clive Palmer’s CQ coal mine

        News About 80 people have staged a protest at Yeppoon voicing their opposition against a...

        UPDATE: Rescue chopper called to help snake bite victim

        Premium Content UPDATE: Rescue chopper called to help snake bite victim

        News The initial report indicated the snake was the venomous red-bellied black snake. ...

        Auction success for development approved land at Rockyview

        Premium Content Auction success for development approved land at Rockyview

        Property The bids opened at $500,000 with two bidders battling it out.