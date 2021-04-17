Council reveals when Emu Park gallery will be complete

Construction on the new Emu Park Community Arts Centre is underway. (Left) Brittany Lauga and (Right) Andy Ireland Pic: Lachlan Berlin

Construction on the new Emu Park Community Arts Centre is underway. (Left) Brittany Lauga and (Right) Andy Ireland Pic: Lachlan Berlin

Construction of a new community arts centre on the Capricorn Coast is well underway, after years of discussion and planning.

The Emu Park Community Arts Centre is expected to open in late June, weather permitting, and Livingstone Shire Mayor Andy Ireland said it would be a vibrant new premises for local and regional art communities, and could host travelling exhibitions.

“It was one of those projects that unfortunately, met a little bit of resistance to start with, but I think that now that it’s coming out of the ground and looking as good as it is, that will just dissipate,” Cr Ireland said.

“I think we’re in for a wonderful facility here.”

He said the council got $1.1 million in funding from the Works for Queensland program, on top of a $200,000 spend from the council.

“We acknowledge it’s taken us some time to get where we are now but again thanks to Griffin Builders because they’re also doing the art gallery for us at Yeppoon as well,” Cr Ireland said.

Healthy and Inclusive Community councillor Pat Eastwood said the new gallery was expected to help grow the arts community, promote wellbeing, increase tourism and stimulate the local economy.

“The new space will also provide resources and programs for educational groups, allow artworks to be experienced outside of screens, act as a source of inspiration, and influence how we see the world,” Cr Eastwood said.

He said there were a few hiccups and monetary problems to start with, but this would be a great facility for years to come.

Labor Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the State Government contributed to the construction as part of the Works for Queensland program.

“I know a lot of you have been following it for a number of years and have really seen the need for this in Emu Park,” Ms Lauga said to a public address on April 15.

“We know that art galleries are not just about art, they are more than that.

“They’re about critical thought and challenging your mind and your experiences.

“When you go to a new town to visit, the first thing you look at is there an art gallery? Is there a museum to go to? What are the attractions I can really go and visit and enjoy and experience in those towns?”

Project manager Robert Richie said the project has been three to four years in the planning.

Past president of the art gallery Noel Brady said the development said a lot about the culture of the community at large.