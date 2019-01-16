Menu
FULL BLOOM: Water hyacinth in full bloom at the Fitzroy River's northside boat ramp. INSET: Craig Robertson.
Environment

Council says latest hyacinth bloom in river is under control

Andrew Jefferson
by
16th Jan 2019 6:45 PM
RESIDENTS driving across the bridges yesterday morning would have noticed blooms of hyacinth were particularly prominent in the Fitzroy

River.

Planning and Regulatory Chair Councillor Ellen Smith said the hyacinth most likely came from upstream of the region after recent rain in the catchment.

"Our pest management team proactively control these weeds all year round and is using a number of methods as part of an ongoing program to protect our river's health,” Cr Smith said.

"The issue with hyacinth is that it impedes water flow, reduces fish habitat and blocks access to water for stock and wildlife.

"There's always small amounts of aquatic weeds in our river system but, with the extra weeds around at the moment, it's especially important for our boaties to take care to make sure it doesn't build up on their anchors or get tangled in the propellers.”

Environment Councillor Drew Wickerson said the bloom was a timely reminder for landholders that council's biocontrol options were available to them as well.

"Council utilises a variety of specific weevils to combat the growth of those pest plants,” Cr Wickerson said.

"The adult weevil gets in and eats the leaves of the plants and lays their larvae in the stem.

"This then causes the stem to rot and stop the plant from being able to reproduce.”

