Council says no to scuba diving at the Lagoon

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig was in favour of allowing scub diving at Yeppoon Lagoon.

THE Yeppoon Lagoon delivers so much to the community but don’t expect to see scuba diving classes being held there anytime soon.

Livingstone Shire Council has previously knocked back approaches from tourism operators and is set to maintain that stance on the grounds that scuba equipment could cause damage.

A request to use the lagoon for scuba diving activities was discussed at a recent council briefing session.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said while he was supportive of the idea, most councillors were hesitant to see such activities introduced at the lagoon.

“The majority of councillors were taking a precautionary approach given that there is the potential for damage to tiles with the lead belts and the tanks,” he said.

“I thought it would have created a good opportunity - as long as they did it (scuba diving) early in the morning - to promote the sport and to give young people in particular, the opportunity to do that.”

Cr Ludwig said it may be a matter for the future council to review after the March elections. As council briefing sessions are considered “informal” and not open to the public, the origin of the latest request remains unknown.

In other Yeppoon Lagoon news, two aquatic wheelchairs are now available for use at the facility.

The latest wheelchair, kindly donated by The Rocks Yeppoon Cafe, is a lightweight, rustproof, self-propelled wheelchair designed to be fully immersed in salt, chlorinated or fresh water.

It can be used by children or adults.