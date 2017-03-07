COUNCIL: School sale, new road and flood modelling on agendas

The future of the old Mt Chalmer School precinct will be discussed in Livingstone Shire Council today.

Vote on Strelow's passage to India

In a general meeting, Rockhampton Regional councillors will vote to approve leave for mayor Margaret Strelow to join Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on a delegation to India to meet with Adani's leadership team.

She will be joined by mayors from Townsville, Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday regions.

Flood modelling updates for Cap Coast creeks

Livingstone Shire Council will discuss updates to flood modelling for Fig Tree, Yeppoon and Ross creeks, with the report expected to be released publicly after receiving council support.

Public and private information sessions for the end of the month and early April have been suggested in a report which will be tabled at the meeting.

Final decision for Rocky warehouse hours

Rockhampton councillors are expected to be presented a report outlining neighbourhood responses to the proposed approval of 24-hour weekday operations of a North Rockhampton business.

The planning and regulatory committee last week voted in favour of the changes, but Cr Strelow requested a report with a summary of issues and discussion with those who complained before the outcome was finalised.

Future of Mount Chalmers School discussed

Livingstone councillors will discuss and vote on the future of the Mount Chalmers School site, with an officer's report recommending part of the "old” school sub-precinct and relocating the Cenotaph.

It comes after complaints were made about the state of the grounds.

New links to harbour with road proposal

In a closed session, Livingstone councillors will discuss the acquisition of land for a road and shared pathway linking Statute Bay to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Council will vote on whether to start negotiations with affected land owners.