Council seizes dogs after horse attacked and put down

What happens to dangerous dogs?

What happens to dangerous dogs?

A NUMBER of dogs have been seized after an alleged dog attack on horses in Yeppoon, which led to one horse being put down.

An investigation by Livingstone Shire Council has begun following the alleged dog attack this morning, to which council quickly responded.

A spokesman said the council has seized the relevant dogs, eliminating the risk of further incidents.

Council would not say how many dogs were seized, only saying it was more than one.

It is also not clear what breed the seized dogs were, which will form part of the investigation.

It is understood the attack took place on private land, where a number of horses were under agistment.

One horse was required to be euthanised due to the injuries suffered during the incident.

The council says it will remain in contact with the property owners and horse owners throughout the incident investigation.

All appropriate actions will be taken by council in accordance with the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008.