Council set to aid rural fireys

FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball, last week.

A RURAL fire service involved in combating last week’s ­Cobraball bushfires could be granted relief to construct a new station.

Livingstone Shire Council will today consider a request from Belmont Rural Fire Brigade to waive more than $10,000 in infrastructure charges.

In a plea to the council, the brigade’s first officer Chris Thompson has said the ­volunteer-run community service was partly funded by a levy collected from local landholders and a bill for infrastructure “would be a significant setback to achieving a new station for our local community”.

Mr Thompson added: “Our station is the result of countless hours’ fundraising by our volunteers who have given their time to help the local community and if we could have the charges waived it would mean that we are one step closer to opening our station that has been a long time in planning.”

Council officers have noted that ongoing charge waivers, even of smaller amounts, will continually erode the council’s financial position, but despite this they have recommended councillors accede to the request.

In a report, they also highlighted that Livingstone had granted similar concessions to three other rural fire brigades previously.

These were Tanby Rural Fire Brigade, Woodbury Rural Fire Brigade and Keppel Sands Rural Fire Brigade.

The site for Belmont Rural Fire Brigade’s proposed new station is a 1200sq m vacant lease lot with frontage to Dawson Rd.

Cleared of vegetation, the rural-zoned site can connect to Livingstone’s reticulated water infrastructure as required.