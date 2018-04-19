Council splashes almost $70,000 for 23 groups and events

The Fitzroy Motor Boat Club received $7, 250 from the Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Assistance Program for the refurbishment of their roof and air conditioning.

ALMOST $70,000 has been divided out to community groups across the Rockhampton region from Council.

24 applications were received by Rockhampton Regional Council for the third round of the Community Assistance Program for the current financial year.

In Wednesday's Community Services Committee meeting, it was put forward in an officer's recommendation that Council approve the funding for 23 applications.

16 applications related to sponsorship of events and seven related to grant funding for capital/equipment projects.

Grant purposes included 2018 Capricorn Claws Home Game, the 2018 CQ Special Christmas Party, Taste of the World Festival, Mount Morgan Show 2018 and Rocky Barra Bounty.

The applications closed on March 19 with the requested amount totalling $128, 751.35. Currently there is $88,559 remaining in the Community Assistance Budget.

The total recommended amount equated to $69, 967.57. A number of applications were also recommended to receive exemptions for parks and venue hires.

APPLICATIONS: