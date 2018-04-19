Menu
The Fitzroy Motor Boat Club received $7, 250 from the Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Assistance Program for the refurbishment of their roof and air conditioning.
Council splashes almost $70,000 for 23 groups and events

vanessa jarrett
by
19th Apr 2018 10:43 AM

ALMOST $70,000 has been divided out to community groups across the Rockhampton region from Council.

24 applications were received by Rockhampton Regional Council for the third round of the Community Assistance Program for the current financial year.

In Wednesday's Community Services Committee meeting, it was put forward in an officer's recommendation that Council approve the funding for 23 applications.

16 applications related to sponsorship of events and seven related to grant funding for capital/equipment projects.

Grant purposes included 2018 Capricorn Claws Home Game, the 2018 CQ Special Christmas Party, Taste of the World Festival, Mount Morgan Show 2018 and Rocky Barra Bounty.

The applications closed on March 19 with the requested amount totalling $128, 751.35. Currently there is $88,559 remaining in the Community Assistance Budget.

The total recommended amount equated to $69, 967.57. A number of applications were also recommended to receive exemptions for parks and venue hires.

APPLICATIONS:

  • 2018 CQ Special Christmas Party: $2, 250
  • Australia Barrel Horse Association Inc - Cap Cost Annual Martin Saddlery: $2,500
  • Bouldercombe Pony Club Inc Inaugural Sporting Gymkhana: $461
  • Capricorn Silver Band hall electrical upgrade and air conditioning installation: $9, 707
  • French Film Festival: $625
  • Healthy Harold Mascot new costume: $1,300
  • Taste of the World Festival: $2,500
  • Romp in the Park: 2, 750
  • Fitzroy Motor Club Boat refurbishment of roof and air conditioning: $7, 250
  • 2018 Capricorn Claws Home Game: $3, 250
  • Frenchville Sports Club mover for Ryan Park: $3, 250
  • Indian Association of CQ Diwali Milan 2018: $4,000
  • Mt Morgan Dee Homegrown Festival: $3,000
  • Mt Morgan Rodeo and Family Fun Day: $2,500
  • Mt Morgan Show 2018: $4, 000
  • Multi Faith Dinner: $1, 500
  • QLD Theatre Company Scene Project: $3, 552
  • Ridgelands Show 2018: $5, 988.57
  • Rockhampton Hockey Association Inc facilities equipment: $1, 900
  • Rocky Barra Bounty: $2, 500
  • Scripture Union Powerkids Egypitan Adventure: $2, 484
  • St Paul's Catholic Primary School Water Supply to Athletics Shed: $1,500
  • 2018 Women that Fish Barra Classic: 1, 200
