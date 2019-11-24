Council stand united against domestic and family violence

STAND TOGETHER: RRC Coordinator Human Resources and Payroll Lawrie Whouley, guest speaker CQU Centre for Domestic and Family Violence Research Mark Walters and RRC Manager of Workforce and Governance. Tracy Sweeney.

STAND TOGETHER: RRC Coordinator Human Resources and Payroll Lawrie Whouley, guest speaker CQU Centre for Domestic and Family Violence Research Mark Walters and RRC Manager of Workforce and Governance. Tracy Sweeney.

MORE THAN 600 Rockhampton Regional Council staff employees convened for a domestic and family violence session at the Pilbeam Theatre last month.

The crowd heard from guest speaker Mark Walters from the Central Queensland Centre for Domestic Violence Research.

Mr Walters spoke about what people can do personally and in the workplace to recognise potential risk factors and provide support to those who need it.

Manager of Workforce and Governance Tracy Sweeney said the sessions Mr Walters had with supervisors earlier in the year received such positive feedback that the council decided to invite him back to speak to all staff members.

On average, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner, one in six Australian women have experienced physical or sexual violence, and one in four have experienced emotional abuse by a current or former partner.

Women are disproportionately affected by domestic and family violence but men can also experience it, with one in 19 Australian men experiencing physical abuse at the hands of a current or former partner.

“As one of the most public facing and largest employers in the region we are very aware of our responsibility to our staff and the wider community to take a firm and public stance on the issue of domestic and family violence,” Ms Sweeney said.

“Council is committed to promoting a safe workplace free from all forms of violence and we have policies and procedures in place – including domestic and family violence leave, flexible working arrangements and access to counselling – to support those affected.”

Mark Walters said that in response to the 2015 Not Now, Not Ever report, the Queensland Government committed to three foundational elements in the Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Strategy 2016-2026 .

These are shifting community attitudes and behaviours, integrating service responses, and strengthening justice system responses.

“Obviously there is a lot of work to be done across all of these areas, but these sessions really focus on shifting community attitudes and behaviours. Of course not all men are violent but to quote Michael Kaufmann, the founder of White Ribbon, most men are silent on the issue.

“The sessions are quite challenging and confronting, especially when we look at the statistics that show the overwhelming majority of domestic and family violence is perpetrated by men and we have to ask ourselves why that is and how can we change it.

“The real question becomes not ‘why doesn’t she leave’, but ‘why doesn’t he stop’.

“When gender stereotypes and inequality are present and not challenged in our communities, domestic and family violence is more likely to occur.

“The good news is that it is possible to change attitudes and behaviours and shape a better future for us all.

“I commend the Rockhampton Regional Council for involving all of their employees in this.”