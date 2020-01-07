Council still looking for new tourist park managers

David and Lynne Stretton are looking forward to their next chapter after a successful stint managing Keppel Sands Caravan Park.

THE hunt for someone to take over the management of Keppel Sands Caravan Park is ongoing with Livingstone Shire Council extending the tender process.

Invitations to tender for the role being vacated by David and Lynne Stretton originally closed last October but the council has since set a new cut-off date of January 22.

On Monday the council confirmed that no-one was appointed following the first tender process and while the current invitation to tender was underway it was unable to provide further information.

The Strettons have decided to move on come February when their two-year management contract reaches an end. Satisfied with what they’ve been able to achieve during their time in charge of the council-owned Capricorn Coast tourist park, the couple previously said they were looking forward to taking a break with a trip around Australia.

Councillor Adam Belot, who was not privy to the progress of tenders, said while obviously more time was needed to lock in new management for the facility he hoped an incentive-based agreement could be reached with someone.

“I felt strongly that we needed to have a contract in place that rewarded increased visitation, as opposed to just a flat rate that paid the same whether there was one van in there or the place was full,” he said.

“That incentive is critical in small business, and ultimately this is a business that may be small in the context of council’s assets but to the Keppel Sands community it’s a big business.”

Cr Belot said the council had its work cut out to find a replacement for the Strettons.

“As they say, only a person with a smiley face should open a shop.

“Our (outgoing) managers there certainly had that quality about them.

“With what they’ve done as a platform to build on, council would be looking for people who are good with the public and understand the importance of customer ­service because ultimately this is a business.

“Good communication skills and the ability to interact with the public is critical and that’s what the (Strettons) have done very successfully.”

Tender documents can be downloaded from the website www.lgtenderbox.com.au