Council tackles climate change with bold new plans

ECO-FRIENDLY: The Yeppoon Lagoon was fitted with solar panels to counter power use and dangerous emissions

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council is taking greenhouse gas pollution and climate change seriously, joining other councils in the Cities Power Partnership.

The Climate Council's Cities Power Partnership program is Australia's largest local government climate network, with more than 100 councils, representing almost 11 million Australians, working together to find local climate solutions.

While Livingstone has already incorporated multiple initiatives within new infrastructure, they are now seeking to work in partnership with others to take that initiative to a whole new level.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said that joining the Cities Power Partnership was an important step forward to finding local climate solutions.

"Livingstone Shire Council has taken the pledge to tackle climate change in our own backyards as part of the Cities Power Partnership,” Cr Hutton said.

"Across Australia, shires, towns and cities, through local governments, are cutting greenhouse gas pollution, switching to clean energy and building resilient communities - and we're proud to be playing an important part in this mission.”

Councils taking part in the Cities Power Partnership pledge five actions to tackle climate change locally, from ramping up renewable energy through to planning sustainable transport systems.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton represented Livingstone at the World Leaders Summit and the World Summit Young Leaders Symposium Trish Bowman

LSC actions:

Development of an organisational governance framework on climate change.

Undertaking the second and final stage of the Livingstone Coastal Hazard Adaptation Strategy project, which considers climate change adaptation in relation to the potential impacts of coastal hazards.

Recently completed a carbon audit of Council's operations. Developing an organisational Carbon Strategy to reduce Council's carbon footprint and to pursue a low carbon future for the organisation. Main targets in the strategy will be to investigate capturing/flaring landfill gas, making Council's fleet and plant more efficient, retrofitting street lights and lights within buildings/facilities and looking at opportunities for solar panels/battery suites on existing/new buildings.

Participation in the Queensland Climate Resilience Councils programme administered by the Local Government Association of Queensland and the Cities Power Partnerships program run by the Climate Council.

Some of the innovative projects councils are taking part in include transitioning council fleets to electric vehicles, installing renewable energy on the council facilities that residents use daily, and even developing Australia's largest floating solar farm.

Climate Councillor and internationally renowned climate expert Professor Tim Flannery welcomed Livingstone Shire Council to the partnership and commended the council for taking positive action on climate change.

"I would like to congratulate Livingstone Shire Council on joining the climate change trailblazers in the Cities Power Partnership, who are shaping the way that Australian communities use and generate energy,” Professor Flannery said.

"There are some great clean energy and transport projects coming out of Australia's local governments and I'm looking forward to seeing what Livingstone Shire Council will bring to the Cities Power Partnership.”