Council takes major step with sports field relocation

The preliminary layout for the proposed Olive St Hockey precinct with suggested staging plans. The site access has since been moved to Olive St and Norman Rd and the plans are subject to further changes.

AN INTERNATIONAL-standard hockey precinct for Central Queensland is one step close to reality after Rockhampton Regional Council gave conditional approval to the proposed development.

While the proposal is still subject to final approval at a general meeting next week, Councillors yesterday were pleased to see the long discussed development proceeding.

The decision to move Rockhampton's hockey precinct from Kalka Shades to Parkhurst was made last year, after it was revealed flooding at the original site would impact a proposed second synthetic turf.

Building of the Olive St precinct, which will feature four new fields and a grandstand, will be fast tracked thanks to $10 million in State Government funding being split across several priority projects in the region.

Despite the $4-5 million price tag, Rockhampton Hockey Association president Barbara Knowles doesn't expect members to pay higher fees given the organisation had already raised $2.5 million, including $400,000 from the association, towards the project.

The development has been wholly supported by Rockhampton Hockey Association.

The vacant 119ha Parkhurst site will soon boast two grass fields, two synthetic fields, 118 on-site car parks and a clubhouse.

A report presented in the planning and regulatory committee noted an unexploded ordinance zone on the north-east corner of the land, waterways and creek flooding along some parts of the site and three easements.

However, the report concluded these issues would not inhibit construction on the site.

"It is anticipated that the proposal will facilitate a regionally significant recreational opportunity that will coincide with the expected, future urban residential development in the immediate and surrounding area,” the report stated.

Preliminary designs suggest the development will be completed in two to three stages, starting with two synthetic turfs, car parking and temporary amenities.

Stage two the two grass fields and a potential stage three could include a clubhouse facility.

During the public consultation period, four appropriate submissions were made with a 50/50 split in support for the project.

The two issues raised have been addressed by development conditions.

The first concern related to access from McMillan Ave, with increased traffic expected on a narrow road with no centre line.

This will be resolved through access points at the intersection of Olive St and Norman Rd.

Concerns were also raised about the potential for noise nuisance, but conditions relating to this under the Environmental Protection Act will apply to the development.