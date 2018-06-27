Council targets clean, green and cheap

CLEAN GREEN: A new fund will target sustainable initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and cost to the council.

CLEAN GREEN: A new fund will target sustainable initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and cost to the council. NicoElNino

A NEW $5 million fund targeting sustainable initiatives has been included in Rockhampton Regional Council's 2018-19 draft budget.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said initiatives that were good for the environment and good for the council's bank balance would deliver a cleaner, greener future for the region.

The Sustainable Rockhampton Investment Fund has a dual purpose, to reduce the council's carbon emissions and increase financial savings.

It targets specific kinds of projects that could result, for example, in low carbon electricity generation, technology which drives energy efficiencies and environmentally sustainable work practices.

"On our radar is a new solar farm, more efficient lighting and paperless systems but it could be any project which is good for the environment and good for Council's bank balance by delivering a real operational saving,” Cr Strelow said yesterday.

"Each project would require a business case and financial assessment to ensure it delivers that saving and that the loan is paid back in a timely manner.

"Sustainability as a buzzword gets thrown around a lot. We are keen to generate results and that's why we're putting our money were mouth is.

Last year's budget created the Natural Resource Management Unit and Cr Strelow said this year's this budget was building on that.

"We know we have an innovative, smart and savvy business community and we look forward to see what proposals come to Council,” she said.