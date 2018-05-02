Council tick for burger giant's new Rocky store

Rockhampton will be one of a handful of Australian locations to host US burger giant Carl's Jr after council gave preliminary approval to the planned George St development.

A POPULAR American fast food chain is one step closer to joining Rockhampton's "fast food central”.

Plans to build a new drive-through outlet on the corner of George St and Archer St have been given preliminary approval by Rockhampton Regional Council.

American burger franchise Carl's Jr is expected to move into the venue, marking the chain's expansion into northern Australia.

The restaurant will sit on the corner block, with a drive-through lane wrapping around the building.

It will feature indoor and outdoor seating and there will be a fully enclosed service area.

A dedicated car park with 17 spaces will be built opposite the restaurant across George Lane.

Carl's Jr will be the latest fast food chain in the precinct that includes Red Rooster, KFC, Baskin and Robbins, Subway, and McDonald's.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the outlet "would be an improvement to what hasn't been an attractive lot” in the city's "fast food central”.

Committee chairperson, Councillor Ellen Smith, expected it would be well received by the community.

"I'm pleased to see something being done with that house,” she said, referring to the vacant property that will be demolished to accommodate the development.

There were some concerns about additional light, noise, security and traffic congestion raised during public consultation.

However, the development conditions are set to address this through landscaping and fencing.

The developer has also agreed to pay for louvred awnings to be installed over the windows of the adjoin-ing properties to increase privacy.

The development will be considered for final approval at the next general council meeting.