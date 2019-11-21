Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton airport.
Rockhampton airport.
News

Council to fly job seeker from New Zealand

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
21st Nov 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER job candidate is being flown over from New Zealand for a potential job with Rockhampton Regional Council.

Approval was proposed at this week’s council meeting for international travel.

The report notes the General Manager for Regional Services, Peter Kofod, was seeking approval for a candidate to fly from New Zealand to Rockhampton for an interview with regional services.

It is noted council has had three attempts at recruiting for a role within the regional services department and no suitable candidates have been found in the local market.

It was said at Tuesday’s meeting they have been recruiting for this role for six months.

This prospective candidate has been interviewed over Skype.

Approval was granted to fly the person over to interview in person.

In July earlier this year, council flew a candidate over from New Zealand for an interview with the community services department.

rockhampton regional councill rockhampton regional council meeting
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge infrastructure spending boost for Ring Rd

        premium_icon Huge infrastructure spending boost for Ring Rd

        News CQ cashes from government efforts to stimulate the economy and employment.

        UPDATE: Major road works to start this weekend

        premium_icon UPDATE: Major road works to start this weekend

        News The project will allow road trains carrying cattle to drive directly to North...

        UPDATE: FoodWorks robber remains at large

        premium_icon UPDATE: FoodWorks robber remains at large

        News The alleged offender made demands with a screwdriver and walked away with a large...

        FORMAL 2019: RSHS seniors hit the red carpet

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: RSHS seniors hit the red carpet

        News GALLERY: See all the photos from the Rockhampton State High School 2019 Formal red...