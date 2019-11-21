Council to fly job seeker from New Zealand

ANOTHER job candidate is being flown over from New Zealand for a potential job with Rockhampton Regional Council.

Approval was proposed at this week’s council meeting for international travel.

The report notes the General Manager for Regional Services, Peter Kofod, was seeking approval for a candidate to fly from New Zealand to Rockhampton for an interview with regional services.

It is noted council has had three attempts at recruiting for a role within the regional services department and no suitable candidates have been found in the local market.

It was said at Tuesday’s meeting they have been recruiting for this role for six months.

This prospective candidate has been interviewed over Skype.

Approval was granted to fly the person over to interview in person.

In July earlier this year, council flew a candidate over from New Zealand for an interview with the community services department.