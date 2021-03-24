Council to increase treatment of water after taste complaints

Rockhampton Regional Council will increase its treatment of water at Mount Morgan in response to complaints about a change in its flavour.

Three truckloads of water a day are now being taken to Mount Morgan’s Water Treatment Plant, and a new step is being added in the water treatment process.

Rockhampton Mayor Tony Williams said that water from the taps in Mount Morgan was still safe to drink.

“We monitor the drinking water very closely, and it continues to meet the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines,” he said.

“These actions are absolutely not an issue about the safety of the water.

“However as the storage level in the dam continues to fall, some residents have noticed a change in the taste or odour of water from the taps.

“We have started taking three truckloads of water up from Gracemere to the Mount Morgan Water Treatment Plant each day. Even though the current water supply is sufficient, adding this additional water to the mix will help to dilute the taste.”

Councillor Donna Kirkland said an extra element was also being added to the treatment process to help improve the taste.

She said the taste of the water was changing because of blue-green algae growing in the still water.

“This bacteria is commonly found in raw water storages, dams, and rivers, including the Fitzroy River, but we always treat this to ensure the water is safe before it reaches your tap,” she said.

“Our Fitzroy River Water team will be adding another part to the treatment process which should help filter out some of the change in taste, and of course the water being added from Gracemere will help dilute that too.

“We are using powdered activated carbon to help get rid of the taste, and will also be adding granular carbon on top of our filters for an extra opportunity for the taste to improve.

“Lots of people use carbon for water treatment in their homes so it’s something you may be familiar with, but this is obviously a much more complex version.”

Cr Kirkland said it would take a few days before the changes were noticeable.

The Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam sits at 9 per cent accessible storage volume.

Residents can visit the council website to stay up-to-date on the situation, and a public meeting is scheduled for next Monday.