Council to meet with local communities

Mayor Kerry Hayes is keen to hear from residents this week at meetings across the region.
Mayor Kerry Hayes is keen to hear from residents this week at meetings across the region. Photo: Contributed
by Sean Fox

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council will be hosting community consultations across the region this week.

Two meetings will be held tomorrow; the first will commence at the Tieri Transaction Centre at 10:15am followed by another meeting at 'Ethel Glen' on Clermont-Rubyvale Rd at 2.00 pm.

Three meetings will be held on Thursday; the first will take place in the Rubyvale Hall at 9.00 AM before discussions at Sapphire Multipurpose Centre commencing at 11.00 AM and the Anakie School of Arts at 4.30 pm.

An additional three Council consultations will be held on Friday.

The first discussion to be held on Friday will occur at Willow Gemfields Community Hall at 9.00 AM followed by meetings at the Bogantungan Railway Museum at 11.00 am and the Lochington Recreation Club at 2.00 pm.

The consultations aim to give locals an opportunity to raise their concerns with the Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes and councillors.

