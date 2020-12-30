Council to target unregistered cats, dogs

Healy is a veterinary nurse. She has adopted a young cat named Tyrion, who has become best friends with her dog Blaze. She wants to highlight the importance of microchipping and desexing cats. Picture: Mark Stewart

Healy is a veterinary nurse. She has adopted a young cat named Tyrion, who has become best friends with her dog Blaze. She wants to highlight the importance of microchipping and desexing cats. Picture: Mark Stewart

More than 4400 unregistered cats and dogs in the Gladstone Local Government Area will be targeted by council staff after the animal inspection program was reinstated.

Since the program was cancelled on March 13 due to COVID, Gladstone Regional Council staff discovered a significant increase in the number of pet owners failing to renew registrations.

At the beginning of November, council papers revealed there were 4403 animal registration notices that were not renewed, from 15,305 issued.

The Queensland Government requires dogs aged 12 weeks and over to be registered and microchipped.

Under section 113 of the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008, the council has the power to approve a program to monitor compliance with the Act.

“It is proposed to undertake a systematic inspection program, by visiting, and if necessary, entering yards of premises to determine if dogs are being kept and if the dogs are registered,” council documents stated.

“In addition, Local Law Enforcement Officers will be pursuing inquiries with owners that

had dogs registered in 2019/2020 and have not renewed registration for the current registration

period 2020/2021.

Deborah Stellason with her dog Annabel. Gladstone Regional Council will restart the Animal Inspection Program from February 1, 2021.

“Council has a responsibility to enforce animal registration which contributes to an effective animal management program.

“Accurate records reveal ownership details so that animals may be reunited with owners and also the type and number of dogs at premises which assists with control measures.”

GRC requires all cats and dogs to be registered from November 1, 2020, to October 31, 2021.

Restarting the AIP also has significant financial implications for the council.

As each animal registration costs a minimum of $18.20 for pensioners or concession card holders, and $40.50 for people without concessions, council is potentially missing out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in income.

“Increased registration will generate additional income to offset operating expenditure associated with delivering the community’s expectation for an animal control program,” council documents stated.

At the December 15 meeting, councillors voted on whether to adopt the staff recommendation to reintroduce the AIP from February 1, to July 30, 2021.

The motion to reinstate the AIP was moved by Cr Kahn Goodluck, seconded by Cr Glenn Churchill and adopted unanimously.

Gladstone Regional Council animal registration costs:

Desexed AND microchipped animal $40.50

Desexed animal $58.50

Microchipped animal $99.00

Whole (entire) animal $116.50

Pension card or DVA Gold Card animal registration costs:

Desexed AND microchipped animal $18.20

Desexed animal $28.00

Microchipped animal $46.50

Whole (entire) animal $56.00

