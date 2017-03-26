Menu
The council will vote on the controversial Defence Housing Australia project this week.
Council News

Controversial DHA housing estate to learn fate this week

Tom Gillespie
14th Sep 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM
THE future of the controversial Defence Housing Australia development in Mount Lofty will be decided this week, with the Toowoomba Regional Council to vote on the matter.

Councillors will be presented with the proposal at a special meeting on Wednesday, where TRC officers will reportedly recommend its approval.

Protesters against the new 50-lot proposal for the old rifle range off Martini St, which was heavily scaled back from more 340 blocks last year, said the plan still carried serious and unacceptable bushfire risks.

Save Mt Lofty president Shaen Egan said the development's proximity to the Toowoomba escarpment couldn't be ignored.

"They're going to be building houses about 300m closer to what is already a dangerous situation," he said.

"It just doesn't make sense to us.

"We are concerned about catastrophic fire risks and DHA has done nothing to their land (to mitigate it)."

If the councillors decided to approve the plan, Mr Egan said the group was not financially capable of fighting it in the planning and environment court.

"I don't think we have the money - we've got a big following, but I certainly don't have that sort of money," he said.

"My wife and I will make a decision on Wednesday night (if it's approved), but we won't be staying here."

If rejected, DHA could easily launch an appeal to the courts against the decision.

The meeting will be held at the Annex, behind City Hall, at 2pm.

