Council trainees celebrated in special graduation ceremony

Rockhampton Regional Council has received a record number of applications for next year’s Apprentice and Traineeship program.

This year 18 people finished the program, securing qualifications in business administration, horticulture, carpentry, mechanics, and electrical.

A special graduation ceremony was held at City Hall yesterday, were the achievements of this year’s trainees and apprentices were celebrated by the council.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher congratulated the graduates.

“You should all be very proud of your achievements and I hope the connections you have made and the experiences you have gained will be with you well into the future,” he said.

“The First Start Funding program, which is funded by the Queensland Government through its Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative, has been supporting council’s Apprentice and Traineeship program since 2016.

“In that time the program has supported almost 65 individuals to do their training at council.”

With recruitment for the next Apprentice and Traineeship program for 2021 well underway, Acting CEO Ross Cheesman said this year the council had received a record number of applications.

“Each year we begin the recruitment process around September, and we were very impressed with both the quantity and quality of applications for our 2021 intake,” he said.

“Over 300 were short-listed for an aptitude test and we are pleased to announce we are well on our way to recruit 24 successful candidates to start with council in 2021.

“These traineeships are not easy and, in some cases, last as long as three years.

“They are nationally recognised qualifications and will open lots of doors.

“We have a number of employees who started off as a trainee or apprentice and have continued to work and grow their careers with council.”