Council unveils exciting new addition to Rocky's CBD

Cr Drew Wickerson pictured with well-known cycling identity, Ms Sharon Kearney at the new Bike Repair Station in Denham Street, Rockhampton. Contributed

CYCLISTS have recently welcomed a new Bike Repair Station in the Denham Ststage of the Riverbank Redevelopment.

Well-known cycling identity, Sharon Kearney joined Rockhampton councillor Drew Wickerson to inspect the station and check out its many great features.

The station has a rack to securely support any style of bike and all of the necessary tools to adjust or make repairs including tyre levers and a heavy duty pump.

Ms Kearney, who operates the highly successful She Rides women's cycling program, congratulated Rockhampton Regional Council for the initiative.

"A lot of cycling groups are now meeting in the CBD for group rides...if someone gets here and needs to make adjustments or repair a flat tyre ahead of a ride, it couldn't be easier,” she said.

Cr Drew Wickerson, a keen cycling amateur, tested his bike out on the repair station.

"This is an exciting addition to the CBD...council has a range of initiatives planned to encourage the community to choose to cycle for commuting, health and fitness or active recreation including an extensive network of cycling paths and secure storage for CBD commuters,” he said.

"It is terrific to see so many people from serious cycling groups to young families out for a ride.”

"I can't think of a better way to explore our great Rockhampton Region while also getting fit in the meantime.”