Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
DISASTER TRAILER: Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams shows off their disaster management trailer which would be dispatched to an evacuation centre or a central community space.
DISASTER TRAILER: Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams shows off their disaster management trailer which would be dispatched to an evacuation centre or a central community space.
News

Council unveils new tool to help community during disasters

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
4th Jul 2020 2:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VITAL new tool has been added to Rockhampton Regional Council’s repertoire to bolster its response in future disaster situations.

Deputy Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group Councillor Tony Williams was proud to showcase council’s new trailer which was designed to support disaster response, relief, recovery, and preparedness.

He said the trailer was fitted with solar, a generator, charging points, a computer, Wi-Fi, and could be dispatched to an evacuation centre or central community space.

“To highlight how useful it will be, let’s imagine there was another event like the Gracemere bushfires in 2018,” Cr Williams said.

“People who weren’t able to return to their homes or had to leave in a hurry, would have a place to charge their phones and get in touch with their loved ones

“They would also be able to access any agencies or information they needed immediately.”

The predicted path of the Stanwell fire which forced the evacuation of over 8000 people from Kabra, Gracemere and the surrounding areas. .
The predicted path of the Stanwell fire which forced the evacuation of over 8000 people from Kabra, Gracemere and the surrounding areas. .

While it might only seem like a small addition to the region’s disaster management capability, Easily recognisable by residents, Cr Williams said the trailer would be a vital resource for Council and other agencies in our region.

“Following (a disastrous) event, the trailer would operate as a mobile Community Recovery Hub, supporting the work of other Government and disaster relief agencies, and pointing residents to relevant services and resources they need to transition through recovery,” he said.

“When there isn’t an active or recent emergency the trailer will operate as a hub at community events, which residents can visit to find out more about their disaster risk and learn how to better prepare. It will also be available to other agencies in our Region.

“Overall, this trailer will be a very welcome addition, and I would like to highlight how grateful we are for the funding that made it possible.”

The project was jointly funded by the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

disaster management trailer local disaster management group tmbcouncil tmbpolitics tony williams
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $20m funding promise delivered for future convention centre

        premium_icon $20m funding promise delivered for future convention centre

        News The approval has come through for Michelle Landry’s $20 million election promise for the Yeppoon Foreshore Convention Centre.

        Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Number 3

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Number 3

        News “There are fascinating parallels between the leadership challenges that went on in...

        Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential: Number 4

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential: Number 4

        News “Being a working parent is really challenging. But I also am far more efficient and...

        EXCLUSIVE: Future of heritage Quay St building revealed

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Future of heritage Quay St building revealed

        Business Plans for the historical site have finally been made public, a decade on since it...