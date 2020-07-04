Council unveils new tool to help community during disasters

DISASTER TRAILER: Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams shows off their disaster management trailer which would be dispatched to an evacuation centre or a central community space.

A VITAL new tool has been added to Rockhampton Regional Council’s repertoire to bolster its response in future disaster situations.

Deputy Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group Councillor Tony Williams was proud to showcase council’s new trailer which was designed to support disaster response, relief, recovery, and preparedness.

He said the trailer was fitted with solar, a generator, charging points, a computer, Wi-Fi, and could be dispatched to an evacuation centre or central community space.

“To highlight how useful it will be, let’s imagine there was another event like the Gracemere bushfires in 2018,” Cr Williams said.

“People who weren’t able to return to their homes or had to leave in a hurry, would have a place to charge their phones and get in touch with their loved ones

“They would also be able to access any agencies or information they needed immediately.”

The predicted path of the Stanwell fire which forced the evacuation of over 8000 people from Kabra, Gracemere and the surrounding areas. .

While it might only seem like a small addition to the region’s disaster management capability, Easily recognisable by residents, Cr Williams said the trailer would be a vital resource for Council and other agencies in our region.

“Following (a disastrous) event, the trailer would operate as a mobile Community Recovery Hub, supporting the work of other Government and disaster relief agencies, and pointing residents to relevant services and resources they need to transition through recovery,” he said.

“When there isn’t an active or recent emergency the trailer will operate as a hub at community events, which residents can visit to find out more about their disaster risk and learn how to better prepare. It will also be available to other agencies in our Region.

“Overall, this trailer will be a very welcome addition, and I would like to highlight how grateful we are for the funding that made it possible.”

The project was jointly funded by the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.