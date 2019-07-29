Menu
Isaac mayor Anne Baker is calling for support after industry crises.
Council News

Council wants better counselling and support for CQ miners

29th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
ISAAC Regional Council is advocating for better counselling and support services in Central Queensland after six mining deaths in 12 months.

With the Local Government Association Queensland annual conference to be held in October, mayor Anne Baker said the council had put forward a motion to advocate for adequate services for regional communities following major crises in industry.

She said the council wanted to draw attention to the lack of services in regional communities following a crisis by seeking a mandate at the LGAQ event.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

