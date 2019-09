Mayor Margaret Strelow welcoming visitors from the sister city, Ibusuki, Japan, at the Council Chambers last month.

VISITORS from our sister city, Ibusuki, Japan, were welcomed to Rockhampton last month.

The group visited from August 20 to 22 and were welcomed by Mayor Margaret Strelow at the Council Chambers.

Tours were arranged to visit the Zoo, Botanic Gardens and Heritage Village.