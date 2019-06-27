Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Construction generic. 20 FEB 2018
Construction generic. 20 FEB 2018 TREVOR VEALE
Council News

Council work site cops a Work, Health and Safety fine

Jack Evans
by
27th Jun 2019 6:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INFORMATION made available in Fitzroy River Water monthly operations report has revealed a WH&S violation late last month.

After an inspection of a FRW work site Work Health & Safety Queensland and found the site to be "non-compliant with legislative requirements for the completion of safe excavation work at a depth of greater than 1.5m deep.”

FRW received a prohibition notice and Council was issued with a fine for this non-compliance as a result.

The report stated this non-compliance with safety management expectations was "very disappointing and reflects negatively upon FRW.”

It is understood an investigation into the matter is now under way.

The report also states that an FRW worker/s possibly "compromised on their safety obligations” due to an "incorrect decision about minimising the impact of their excavation on a customer's asset.”

fitzroy river water hazard rockhampton regional council work safe
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Driver confirmed dead after crash on Emu Park Rd

    premium_icon UPDATE: Driver confirmed dead after crash on Emu Park Rd

    Breaking Vehicle left the road, rolled a number of times and struck a tree

    Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

    premium_icon Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

    News The CFMEU has issued a statement following the death of a miner.

    CQ miner granted bail after police raid finds 29g MDMA

    premium_icon CQ miner granted bail after police raid finds 29g MDMA

    Crime It is alleged the MDMA was posted from Sydney

    Capras' star player announced as latest NRL export

    premium_icon Capras' star player announced as latest NRL export

    News CQ team's 'shining light' leaves Rocky for NRL team