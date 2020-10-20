Council worker busted driving without a licence

William Joseph Peter Munns, 31, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 19 to one count of driving without a licence. Picture: Tony Martin

AN environmental health officer with Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council was caught driving with an expired driver's licence.

William Joseph Peter Munns, 31, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 19 to the single charge.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Munns was intercepted driving along Fitzroy Developmental Rd, Woorabinda, on June 21 for a random breath test and licence check.

Senior Constable Rumford said checks revealed Munns' licence had been expired for 117 days.

He said Munns had told police his partner had been driving the vehicle until their baby had become upset and he took over the wheel.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said during the COVID-19 lockdown period her client had lost his wallet, which contained his driver's licence.

Ms Legrady said there had been a number of times her client had been spoken to by police while he was driving, and it had not been brought to his attention previously that his licence had expired.

"He would have had that rectified if he had known," she said.

Munns was fined $250 with a traffic conviction recorded.

