Council worker regrets drink-driving blunder
Council worker Mitchel James Johnston was upfront with an acting magistrate as he explained the fallout of his drink-driving blunder.
“I regret my decision - I’ve embarrassed myself, my peers and my family,” the 21-year-old told John Milburn in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.
“I’m an advocate for being the sober driver in my peer group.
“It (drink-driving) hasn’t happened before and it wouldn’t happen again.”
Johnston pleaded guilty to the drink-driving charge which stemmed from police intercepting him on Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon, about 2am on December 13.
He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.110.
Johnston tendered a character reference which was accepted by Acting Magistrate Milburn.
Mr Milburn fined Johnston $650 and disqualified him from driving for five months.
