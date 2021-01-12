Menu
A council worker regretted his drink-driving blunder when he appeared in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on January 7.
News

Council worker regrets drink-driving blunder

Darryn Nufer
12th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Council worker Mitchel James Johnston was upfront with an acting magistrate as he explained the fallout of his drink-driving blunder.

“I regret my decision - I’ve embarrassed myself, my peers and my family,” the 21-year-old told John Milburn in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.

“I’m an advocate for being the sober driver in my peer group.

“It (drink-driving) hasn’t happened before and it wouldn’t happen again.”

Johnston pleaded guilty to the drink-driving charge which stemmed from police intercepting him on Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon, about 2am on December 13.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.110.

Johnston tendered a character reference which was accepted by Acting Magistrate Milburn.

Mr Milburn fined Johnston $650 and disqualified him from driving for five months.

drink-driving mitchel james johnston tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

