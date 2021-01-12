Council worker regrets drink-driving blunder

A council worker regretted his drink-driving blunder when he appeared in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on January 7.

Council worker Mitchel James Johnston was upfront with an acting magistrate as he explained the fallout of his drink-driving blunder.

“I regret my decision - I’ve embarrassed myself, my peers and my family,” the 21-year-old told John Milburn in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.

“I’m an advocate for being the sober driver in my peer group.

“It (drink-driving) hasn’t happened before and it wouldn’t happen again.”

Johnston pleaded guilty to the drink-driving charge which stemmed from police intercepting him on Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon, about 2am on December 13.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.110.

Johnston tendered a character reference which was accepted by Acting Magistrate Milburn.

Mr Milburn fined Johnston $650 and disqualified him from driving for five months.

