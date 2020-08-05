Council worker sues for $850k for fall while on the job

A COUNCIL worker is suing Rockhampton Regional Council for more than $850,000 for an injury allegedly sustained on the job.

Kane Wood, 44, has been employed by the council as a carpenter since 2010.

On April 9, 2019, Mr Wood was replacing floor joists damaged by termites at the Athelstane Bowls Club.

Mr Wood stated he had removed the last joist and slipped, causing him to begin to fall around 1.5 metres.

It is alleged Mr Wood reached out to catch himself and grabbed the rockblock wall and at this point, he felt a jarring sensation and strong pain in his left shoulder.

Documents filed to the Rockhampton Supreme Court claim council should have carried out a risk assessment and provided fall protection for employees.

It is claimed Mr Wood sustained a fracture dislocation of his left shoulder and was referred to an orthopaedic surgeon who performed an open reduction and internal fixation surgery with screws.

Mr Wood alleges he was immobilised for several weeks and he continues to suffer from pain.

It is alleged Mr Wood experiences pain when performing tasks at above shoulder height, limiting his ability to work at a full capacity.

It is noted Mr Wood is still employed by council however if he was to lose his employment he would be at a “distinct disadvantage on the open labour market”.

The Statement of Claim details Mr Wood is expected to develop osteoarthritis in his left shoulder as a consequence of his injury.

For loss and damages, Mr Wood has claimed $654,833.38, including $660,000 for future wage loss.

The matter was filed by Paul Zapata of Maurice Blackburn Rockhampton and is proceeding through court.

A mandatory final offer was filed in June by DWF Australia, representing council, with a reply by Mr Wood last month.

