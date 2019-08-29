Council workers expected to win pay rise

MORE than 300 workers at Livingstone Shire Council are today expected to win a 14-month fight for better pay and conditions.

Employees began voting on a proposed Enterprise Bargaining Agreement yesterday and that process will continue today.

"The outcome will be known for certain on Thursday afternoon and if voted up, we will be celebrating all of the fantastic efforts of all union members who made this possible,” said Chris McJannett, Central Queensland organiser for The Services Union.

Mr McJannett said during the lengthy negotiation process, employees had to resort to taking industrial action to ensure they received a fair deal.

"In the end, council accepted the non-binding recommendation of the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission to improve its wages offer (2.2 per cent minimum increase in years two and three of the agreement) and to include one simple clause which spells out a clear process to follow if there are any future redundancies,” he said.

Mr McJannett said while this was short of the "reasonable outcome” that union members had been seeking, it was a vast improvement on the council's original proposal which would have seen drastic cuts to redundancy entitlements and other vital conditions of employment.

"Without their (members) valiant efforts and determination to achieve a fair and just outcome, it would have been our small community which suffered.”

In March, about 100 Livingstone Shire Council workers attended a union meeting at the ampitheatre on the Yeppoon Foreshore after negotiations for a new certified agreement reached an impasse.

Mr McJannett told that gathering that council staff worked hard to deliver frontline services to the community and yet they had been forced to watch their wages continue to fall way behind the cost of living for the past four years.

He said councillors had received pay rises during that period, as they should, but the union was asking for the workforce to be extended the same respect and certainty.