Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Livingstone Shire Council workers gathered in March with union representatives to discuss their future job security.
Livingstone Shire Council workers gathered in March with union representatives to discuss their future job security. Vanessa Jarrett
News

Council workers expected to win pay rise

Darryn Nufer
by
29th Aug 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 300 workers at Livingstone Shire Council are today expected to win a 14-month fight for better pay and conditions.

Employees began voting on a proposed Enterprise Bargaining Agreement yesterday and that process will continue today.

"The outcome will be known for certain on Thursday afternoon and if voted up, we will be celebrating all of the fantastic efforts of all union members who made this possible,” said Chris McJannett, Central Queensland organiser for The Services Union.

Mr McJannett said during the lengthy negotiation process, employees had to resort to taking industrial action to ensure they received a fair deal.

"In the end, council accepted the non-binding recommendation of the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission to improve its wages offer (2.2 per cent minimum increase in years two and three of the agreement) and to include one simple clause which spells out a clear process to follow if there are any future redundancies,” he said.

Mr McJannett said while this was short of the "reasonable outcome” that union members had been seeking, it was a vast improvement on the council's original proposal which would have seen drastic cuts to redundancy entitlements and other vital conditions of employment.

"Without their (members) valiant efforts and determination to achieve a fair and just outcome, it would have been our small community which suffered.”

In March, about 100 Livingstone Shire Council workers attended a union meeting at the ampitheatre on the Yeppoon Foreshore after negotiations for a new certified agreement reached an impasse.

Mr McJannett told that gathering that council staff worked hard to deliver frontline services to the community and yet they had been forced to watch their wages continue to fall way behind the cost of living for the past four years.

He said councillors had received pay rises during that period, as they should, but the union was asking for the workforce to be extended the same respect and certainty.

chris mcjannett council workers enterprise bargaining agreement livingstone shire council pay rise the services union
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Grammar not a worry at this elite school

    premium_icon Grammar not a worry at this elite school

    News NAPLAN: Successful formula for one Rocky school revealed.

    Strong airport passenger numbers compared to last year

    premium_icon Strong airport passenger numbers compared to last year

    News This can be partly attributed to military personnel departures

    Getting an Adani mine job just got a bit easier

    premium_icon Getting an Adani mine job just got a bit easier

    News New Rocky business hub a 'front door to opportunity'

    NOMINATE NOW: Where is CQ's favourite watering hole?

    premium_icon NOMINATE NOW: Where is CQ's favourite watering hole?

    News The Bully is questing to find out which was CQ's favourite pub.