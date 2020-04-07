Menu
Council workers made a tragic discovery in a sewer main in Ayr recently. FILE PHOTO
News

Council workers’ grim discovery of baby in sewer

by Mikayla Mayoh
7th Apr 2020 7:18 AM
An investigation is under way after council workers discovered the body of a baby inside a sewer in Ayr.

Police confirmed an investigation was undertaken and the death was deemed non-suspicious after the find was reported on March 16.

It is understood the baby was less than 18 weeks gestation.

A Coroners Court of Queensland spokesman said the Northern coroner was waiting for forensic reports however an inquest will not be held into the death.

"The matter has been reported to the Northern Coroner, Ms Nerida Wilson, for investigation," the spokesman said.

"The Northern Coroner is awaiting the outcome of forensic reports at this stage."

It is not likely an inquest will be held into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Burdekin Shire Council declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Originally published as Council workers' grim discovery of baby in sewer

