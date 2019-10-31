Council works to resolve residents’ complaints

WHILE the speed review of Upper Dawson Rd deemed the current speed was satisfactory, council officers are still working towards finding solutions to residents’ complaints.

A petition was submitted to council in April to lower the speed limit and address many other issues. Following this a speed limit review was tabled to the Rockhampton Regional Council infrastructure committee in late August.

Data analysis of the review determined the speed was appropriate given the current road environment, road function and traffic speeds.

It was noted at the time council were looking into more issues including access to and from driveways and corridor and crossing assessment.

A report was tabled at the infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday, stating officers have engaged a traffic counting consultant to undertake intersection counts across the region to inform future transport planning.

The locations include the Upper Dawson Rd corridor, along with Canning St and several key locations in Gracemere.

It is noted council expect to have this data delivered at the end of October.

Information from these works will inform the corridor study for Upper Dawson Rd as well as several other planning investigations.

Committee chair councillor Tony Williams said residents should be assured work is continuing in addressing the issues of Upper Dawson Rd and there was a lot of action going on behind the scenes investigating the road.

It was also noted in the report officers are concurrently reviewing concept designs and estimates for projects in 2021-2026.

This work includes the Farm St corridor (from Hinchliffe St to Hollingsworth St), Lucas St kerb and channel and several other projects.