Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Looking north along Upper Dawson Rd from Ferguson St.
Looking north along Upper Dawson Rd from Ferguson St.
News

Council works to resolve residents’ complaints

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
30th Oct 2019 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE the speed review of Upper Dawson Rd deemed the current speed was satisfactory, council officers are still working towards finding solutions to residents’ complaints.

A petition was submitted to council in April to lower the speed limit and address many other issues. Following this a speed limit review was tabled to the Rockhampton Regional Council infrastructure committee in late August.

Data analysis of the review determined the speed was appropriate given the current road environment, road function and traffic speeds.

It was noted at the time council were looking into more issues including access to and from driveways and corridor and crossing assessment.

A report was tabled at the infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday, stating officers have engaged a traffic counting consultant to undertake intersection counts across the region to inform future transport planning.

The locations include the Upper Dawson Rd corridor, along with Canning St and several key locations in Gracemere.

It is noted council expect to have this data delivered at the end of October.

Information from these works will inform the corridor study for Upper Dawson Rd as well as several other planning investigations.

Committee chair councillor Tony Williams said residents should be assured work is continuing in addressing the issues of Upper Dawson Rd and there was a lot of action going on behind the scenes investigating the road.

It was also noted in the report officers are concurrently reviewing concept designs and estimates for projects in 2021-2026.

This work includes the Farm St corridor (from Hinchliffe St to Hollingsworth St), Lucas St kerb and channel and several other projects.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ school teachers set to strike

        premium_icon CQ school teachers set to strike

        News Teachers from a number of schools in the region are planning to participate in the work ban

        Skies open over drought-stricken Central Queensland

        premium_icon Skies open over drought-stricken Central Queensland

        Weather Rainfall totals between 1 and 74 millimetres have been recorded across Central and...

        Your pick of spooky Halloween events

        premium_icon Your pick of spooky Halloween events

        News Trick or Treat: Your pick of spooky Halloween events around Rockhampton

        Adani’s new environmentally friendly CQ project opens

        premium_icon Adani’s new environmentally friendly CQ project opens

        News See what happens when Adani gets a clear, unobstructed run at delivering a project.