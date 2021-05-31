Councillor calls for new ‘cities’ to save coast lifestyle

Sunshine Coast councillor Joe Natoli says major greenfield estates being developed in the region should increase height and density to accommodate most of the future growth of the region.

A councillor representing a major coastal stretch says light rail plans need to be set aside and a major rethink must be had about the future of settlement in the region.

Division 4 councillor Joe Natoli has called on Sunshine Coast Council to go "back to the drawing board" and have a complete discussion about all options available as the region grapples with rapid population growth.

Mr Natoli said consideration had to be given to trying to accommodate most, if not all of the projected population growth in major greenfield development sites at Caloundra South, Beerwah East and Palmview.

He said the settlement patterns issue had to be tackled before the new planning scheme and those patterns should dictate the future of transport, instead of trying to settle on a mass transit solution first.

Mr Natoli said it made sense to treat the major greenfield sites as infill sites themselves, as it would be cheaper to do than trying to retrofit infrastructure and infill development into already built-up areas along the coastal strip.

Harmony estate at Palmview.

"Why can't we create these beautiful cities built and designed from the ground up?" Mr Natoli said.

He said he accepted there would be some uptake and densification of the coastal corridor under what was allowed in the current town plan, but focusing growth in the greenfield sites would avoid the "extremes" forecast with a mass transit system along the urban corridor.

Mr Natoli said there was a significant lifestyle risk that a lack of take-up of public transport along the corridor would leave the coastal strip a densely-populated, congested area.

He instead suggested focused growth with increased heights and densities in the major housing estates that were serviced by a heavy rail connection and rapid bus services would provide a better solution.

He said the option would provide new housing for future populations with regional access to Brisbane and into Maroochydore via rail, while preserving the lifestyle along the coast.

Avid Property Group general manager Bruce Harper said it was a prospect to which his firm was open.

He said it was difficult to build multi-unit dwellings in the "suburbs" of the estates, but there was an opportunity to increase densities around the future town centres of the greenfield sites.

Mr Harper said he was not opposed to developing higher density in the town centre at Harmony in Palmview, in a bid to accommodate more of the region's projected growth.

Avid Property Group general manager Bruce Harper says he is not opposed to increasing density in the town centre at the Harmony estate in Palmview.

He said their maximum height in the town centre was three storeys, but if the demand was there, he wouldn't be opposed to increasing heights to five storeys.

Mr Harper pointed out the Covid-19 pandemic had pushed up demand for detached housing and lessened demand for public transport, which would be significant challenges for such a settlement shift.

"It requires a generational change of thinking," he said.

He said densities had basically doubled over the past 30 years as part of the natural housing trends and he said developers were now focusing on delivering quality open spaces in major estates, as people didn't necessarily require big backyards anymore.

"Public realm becomes their backyard," Mr Harper said.

"People's views change."

Mr Natoli said increased population in Stockland's Aura estate in Caloundra South and at Beerwah East would also help build a case for heavy rail links to come all the way into Maroochydore along a route identified by the State Government in its Caboolture to Maroochydore Corridor Study.

He said it would improve on weaknesses Infrastructure Australia had identified in a faster rail business case for the region.

"Building from the beginning has got to be a lot cheaper than going back and retrofitting," Mr Natoli said.

He said height increased in greenfield estates could allow for wider streets, dedicated cycleways and quality open space to be incorporated as base provisions in those areas.

"These are debates that I don't think anyone's had," he said.

"Why is it (increasing population) prohibited there (greenfield estates) and not on the coast?"

Sunshine Coast councillor Joe Natoli said density could be increased at greenfield developments like Stockland’s Aura estate at Caloundra South. Picture: Patrick Woods

He said it was a different way of thinking, but believed it would be a better solution for the long-term future of the Coast for existing residents and newcomers.

Stockland's Queensland communities general manager David Laner said his staff had seen strong demand for house and land sales over the past 12 months.

"We're seeing people wanting a lifestyle change - gravitating towards the places they have always wanted to live," Mr Laner said.

He said that included being close to water and parks.

"Demand has especially grown from interstate buyers hoping to make the most of that 'sea change' they have always wanted to do."

He said Stockland had fast-tracked land and townhome releases in several communities including Aura in response to the demand.

He said Aura was running a "number of years ahead of schedule" and that was expected to continue beyond this year, increasing pressure to bring on new development areas across the Sunshine Coast to meet demand.

"The South East Queensland Regional Plan identified that further growth is possible with more greenfield land supply, including the Hall's Creek Potential Future Growth Area," he said.

"The Sunshine Coast is uniquely placed to leverage this preference by offering a good mix of housing supply the space available to build masterplanned communities."