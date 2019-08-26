Councillor explains RRC's approach to the feral deer issue

WELL aware of the risk that feral deer pose to motorists, Rockhampton Regional Councillor Ellen Smith Council has shed light on council's response to the problem.

As Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Planning and Regulatory Committee, Cr Smith heads up RRC's response to the feral pests and she confirmed council was working closely with the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) to find a solution.

"Only last week, Rockhampton Regional Council convened a round table meeting with QPWS and our neighbours, Livingstone Shire Council to discuss options, and find a way forward,” Cr Smith said.

"The infested area is expanding from the National Park areas of Norbank and Nerimbera to the urban area of Lakes Creek and Koongal in Rockhampton, and the rural areas of Livingstone Shire.

"The deer are moving between the National Park and the river for water.”

She said most of the deer in the urban areas were on private property, or on land controlled by the QPWS, so Council's involvement was limited.

The issue was further complicated by jurisdiction issues between the State Government and Council.

"Feral deer are hard to trap, as they are not used to walking into yards, although traps have been set over time with limited success,” she said.

"The animals are proving to be intelligent, and nowhere near as easy to trap as feral pigs. The dense foliage cover of the National Park poses logistical issues for aerial culling programmes.

"A planned cull a few years ago on private property was aborted because of mixed views in the community, and judging by social media comments over the weekend, there are still differing views.

"All wild animals are hungry and thirsty at the present time, due to the ongoing drought, which most people recognise as the worst they have experienced.”

Through Council's efforts, she said Queensland Transport had installed warning signs to help warn drivers of the potential of deer crossing the road.

Given that feral deer can multiply at a prodigious rate, having 2 babies every 3 years, Cr Smith said almost all Queensland local councils were grappling to find a solution for the same issue.

"Even councils that are well resourced are not trapping very many,” she said.

"I attended a Pest Animal and Pest Plant Conference at the Gold Coast a few months ago, and believe me, the problem is everywhere.

"Even in heavily populated areas like the Gold Coast are trying to trap them with state of the art traps.”

Cr Smith strongly urged the public to report any deer sightings to Council on 1300 225 577 or visit feralscan.org.au or download the app which reports sightings of all wild animals directly to State Government Departments.