How dumping green waste may become a bushfire hazard

Green waste being dumped across our region is a danger to the community according to the Chair of our Local Disaster Management Group who if fed-up with the increased dumping around Rockhampton.

Councillor Tony Williams and chair of the LDMG, said he was angered by the dumped green waste he had seen recently stating it was posing a fire risk.

"I have to say it really shocks me to see this," Cr Williams said.

"Our region came within a whisker of catastrophic fire damage last November - we had to evacuate thousands of people from their homes - and we have already had a serious bushfire around Mount Archer this month.

"Despite that there are people taking green waste, presumably from clearing their own properties, and illegally dumping it in the bush. All it would take is a spark or a dropped cigarette and before you know it we have an entirely preventable bushfire on our hands.

Cr Williams said he had even seen green waste dumped in fire containment lines.

"Irresponsible doesn't even cover it.

"If you see anyone doing this please report it to our Local Laws team straight away so we can remove the danger and hold the perpetrators accountable."

Chair of Council's Waste and Recycling Committee, Councillor Neil Fisher, said it was a good time to remind the community that it is completely free to bring green waste to Waste Transfer Stations.

"There is no charge to bring green waste to any of our waste facilities.

"If you're doing the right thing and cleaning up your property to help prevent or reduce the impact of disasters then don't stop there - bring the green waste to us for free."

Local Laws can issue fines from $266 to $2669 for illegal dumping, depending on the type and amount of waste.