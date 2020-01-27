Councillor lashes out over bushfire ‘criticism’ Ludwig calls on ADF to help fight fires in region

BATTLE GROUND: An Australian Army 1st Armoured Regiment M1A1 Abrams tank fires a 120mm round from its main gun in an activity at Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

LIVINGSTONE Mayor Bill Ludwig has come under fire from a fellow councillor over comments he made about bushfire mitigation in the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

Cr Ludwig last week said he believed the Australian ­Defence Force had an ­obligation to do more for the shire’s people given that ­several bushfires had ­previously started in the training area before going on to menace surrounding communities.

But the mayor’s comments have not gone down well with Cr Adam Belot who has come out publicly to launch some verbal missiles of his own.

“Mayor Ludwig’s criticism (Bully/Mirror Jan 22) of the ADF for being an irresponsible neighbour when it comes to fire management is uncalled for when fire mitigation within our own Livingstone Shire is far from perfect,” Cr Belot wrote on Facebook.

“I am a firm believer in cleaning up your own backyard before you criticise your neighbour’s yard.

“I have recently inspected thick, tinder dry hot spots ready to ignite within minutes from Yeppoon and Emu Park, right under the nose of the authorities, but rather we shoot criticism toward the ADF.

“It is time to lead by ­cleaning up our own backyard and reducing the fuel loads on council land, as that is our responsibility.”

Cr Ludwig said he had never used the term “irresponsible neighbour”.

A check of The Morning Bulletin and Capricorn Coast Mirror editions of January 22 found no references to this term.

The Morning Bulletin ­previously reported that Cr Ludwig told Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry that he ­wanted to see a pilot program established to train troops alongside experienced firefighters.

“This is a critical public safety issue for our community given many of our major ­wildfires actually start within the boundaries of SWBTA,” Cr Ludwig said.

ON MONDAY Cr Ludwig said the issues which he had formally and appropriately raised with the ADF and ­Federal Government were the need for better ­communications, closer ­cooperation and participation on the Local Disaster Management Group.

He said as chairman of the LDMG he had also called for the ADF to play a more active role in support of the region’s volunteer Rural Fire Services brigades in defending ­communities such as Byfield when they were threatened by fires which had originated in the Shoalwater Bay Army Training Area.

“The suggestion council has not attended to identifying and implementing strategies to ­address fire mitigation on council owned land is simply not true,” Cr Ludwig said.

“Over the past three years council, through the LDMG, has undertaken to following work and an action plan has already begun to roll out.”

Cr Ludwig said in June 2016, it was formally noted that the mitigation of fire risk ­required a significant ­assessment from multiple stakeholders to develop a strategic approach to priority listing, resourcing and securing funding to undertake the work.

“Over the following six to nine months, council’s GIS team worked on a method to produce a list and mapping of all council owned or controlled land, resulting in the ­identification of 650 individual parcels that could be tabletop assessed for stakeholder groups,” Cr Ludwig said.

Cr Ludwig said from May 2017, all the identified ­stakeholders groups (property, rural perations, GIS, NRM, local laws, open spaces, QFES and sisaster management) came together to conduct a desktop audit and evaluate risks associated with each of the 650 lots allocating parcels into one of four categories - low risk; medium risk; high risk; council maintained/access restriction strip.

“This initial evaluation excluded road reserves and ­easements,” he said.

“In November 2017, ­Livingstone Council partnered with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to ­participate in a natural hazard risk assessment workshop to inform the development of disaster planning priorities.

“Over the following months, site assessments and site inspections of all identified high risk rural, as well as joint inspections of the 176 ­allotments in and around Yeppoon, Emu Park, Zilzie and Keppel Sands, were undertaken.”

Cr Ludwig said further ­liaison was undertaken with QFES and the Fire ­Management Group before a comprehensive report was submitted to a council briefing session in March last year for endorsement.

Last July the council was successful in securing grant funding under the 2018-19 Queensland Disaster ­Resilience Fund to install strategic fire trails for bushfire mitigation.

“Risk reduction and specific parcels of council controlled land were identified for the first mitigation activities,” Cr Ludwig said.

“These mitigation activities already have commenced.”