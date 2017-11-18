Councillor looks for silver lining after blood clot

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Cr. Neil Fisher is back in hospital with a blood clot resulting from the chemotherapy treatment he is recieving.

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Cr. Neil Fisher is back in hospital with a blood clot resulting from the chemotherapy treatment he is recieving. Chris Ison ROK201017cfisher2

AS EVERYONE else rings in 2018, councillor Neil Fisher should have more reason than most to celebrate.

His final chemotherapy infusion is scheduled for January 2 and is the light at the end of the tunnel in what has been a shocking health scare.

In late September, Cr Fisher was rushed to hospital for life-saving surgery to remove a bowel obstruction and as a result required an aggressive chemotherapy treatment.

This week, Cr Fisher was again in hospital with a blood clot in his arm as a result of the treatment.

But the 53-year-old, who is a well-known community figure and The Morning Bulletin's gardening guru, is upbeat and keen to find the silver lining in the situation.

Part of his therapy is the need to get out and about on half-hour walks at least three times a day, which has allowed him to observe some unlikely blooms for his Saturday column (page 33).

Now about a quarter of the way through the chemotherapy, Cr Fisher said he was feeling good and recovering well from surgery.

"A blood clot in the arm is the worst I've had so far,” he said.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is really bright.”

Having been so heavily involved in the local community for decades, Rockhampton residents are never far from Cr Fisher's mind and his daily walks have also uncovered some issues with footpaths in the region.

Although he is determined to ease back on his former workaholic nature, Cr Fisher has already begun attending some meetings and events as much as his health has allowed.

It's a far cry from his old schedule, where an average Saturday started with a 5.30am alarm and could involve a dozen council commitments.

Cr Fisher acknowledges he was "working himself to death” with this schedule but believes he couldn't cope without at least a little work to keep him busy.

In the end, he hopes to emerge from this healthier in many ways and a better person overall.